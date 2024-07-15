The LSU Baseball 2024 MLB Draft Tracker: The Recap From Day 1
Jay Johnson and the LSU program see top signee Konnor Griffin selected, Tommy White hear name called on Sunday.
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program were well-represented on Sunday night in Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2024 MLB Draft with several Tigers hearing their names called.
Headlined by LSU signee Konnor Griffin going No. 9 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates and junior slugger Tommy White being selected in Round 2 by the Oakland Athletics, the Tigers saw significant screen time on Sunday.
It's always a brutal blow to see a signee be taken in the draft, but in Griffin's case, the star outfielder was certainly slated to take his talents to the professional ranks out of high school.
Here's a dive into the three Tigers selected on Sunday and a look into the trio of signees drafted:
Players from 2024 Roster Selected: Tommy White, Luke Holman and Gage Jump
Tommy White: No. 40 Overall to the Oakland Athletics
LSU third baseman Tommy White has been selected by the Oakland Athletics with the 40th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft after a dominant three-year collegiate career.
The slugger began his college career at North Carolina State where he set a new NCAA freshman home run record after smashing 27 home runs in year one with the Wolfpack.
White finished the year with a dominant averages of .362/.425/.757 on his way to Freshman of the Year honors from the ACC and Baseball America.
After one season with North Carolina State, White made the decision to depart the Wolfpack and take his talents to Baton Rouge for his final two seasons of college ball.
Once with LSU, he carried his momentum from his freshman campaign into his first season with Jay Johnson and the Tigers.
White was a key contributor in the middle of the electric LSU lineup headlined by Dylan Crews at the plate and Paul Skenes on the bump.
He put up a stellar line of .377/.435/.729 with 24 home runs including one of the most iconic homers in College World Series history to send LSU to the finals.
In his third season of college baseball in 2024, White slashed averages of .330/.401/.638 on his way to an impressive offensive season.
Luke Holman: No. 71 Overall to the Cincinnati Reds
Holman started his college career at Alabama before transferring to LSU for his junior season in 2024. In his lone year in Baton Rouge, the ace right-hander pitched 91.2 innings and had a 2.75 ERA in 16 starts. Holman allowed just six home runs and 33 walks with 127 strikeouts on the year.
Here's what MLB.com said of Holman prior to the 2024 MLB Draft:
“Holman’s fastball has dipped a bit in 2024, sitting at 92 mph and topping out at 94, but it plays better than its velocity because he commands it well and rides it at the top of the zone with quality induced vertical break. His best pitch is a low-80s slider that he also locates well and features two-plane depth. He also has an upper-70s breaking ball with similar shape and curveball velocity but doesn’t have the same feel for it or a sparsely-used mid-80s changeup with some fade and sink.
Holman has a high floor as at least a No. 4 starter because he throws consistent strikes with his two main offerings. He already shows aptitude for sequencing his pitches and mixing locations. He has a lean 6-foot-4 frame and more projection remaining than a typical college junior, so his stuff could get better.”
Gage Jump: No. 73 Overall to the Oakland Athletics
Jump will join teammate Tommy White in the Athletics minor league system after the pair of Tigers were selected by Oakland in the second round on Sunday.
Jump, a redshirt sophomore left-hander from Aliso, Calif., recorded a 6-2 mark and a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings this season (17 appearances, 15 starts) with 22 walks and 101 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .218 batting average.
Jump finished No. 8 in the SEC in ERA and No. 8 in opponent batting average. He was voted to the SEC All-Tournament Team after defeating Georgia, working 7.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
He was voted SEC Pitcher of the Week on April 22 after a brilliant outing on April 19 at Missouri, as he fired a seven-inning complete game win and limited Mizzou to one run on three hits with one walk and a career-high 14 strikeouts.
Jump retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced at Missouri, including 10 by strikeout. His 14 strikeouts marked the most by an LSU pitcher since Ty Floyd recorded 17 strikeouts versus Florida in the 2023 College World Series.
The 2024 LSU Baseball Signees:
Konnor Griffin: Outfielder
Pittsburgh Pirates (Round 1, No. 9 overall)
Slot Value: $6.2 million
Cam Caminiti: Left-Handed Pitcher
Atlanta Braves (Round 1, No. 24 overall)
Slot Value: $3.5 million
Boston Bateman: Left-Handed Pitcher
San Diego Padres (Round 2, No. 52 overall)
Slot Value: $1.7 million
Other LSU News:
