The LSU Baseball Injury Report: Latest Status Update on Tigers Pitcher Gavin Guidry
Jay Johnson and the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers took down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Tuesday night in a midweek matchup with the program handling business against the non-conference foe.
First baseman Jared Jones launched a solo homer in the second inning – the 53rd dinger of his career – moving him into sole possession of sixth place on the all-time LSU homers list. Jones is now batting .402 this season with 11 homers and 46 RBI.
On the mound, right-hander William Schmidt (4-0) was credited with the win, as he worked the first 2.2 innings and limited Louisiana Tech to one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Following the matchup, Johnson took the podium to address the media on the Tuesday night clash while also revealing the latest on right-hander Gavin Guidry.
The veteran pitcher is yet to take the mound this season with what has been described as a non-throwing injury.
"Non-throwing, non-arm related deal that just kind of crept up," Johnson revealed last month. "He was prepared to pitch last Wednesday and woke up on Thursday not feeling great.
"We think we really pinpointed what it was and anticipate him being ready next week."
Now, the Tigers are 30 games into the season and Guidry is still without action for the program.
What's the latest on Guidry heading into a road SEC series this weekend against the Oklahoma Sooners? Johnson provided the latest.
The expectation is that Guidry will not pitch this weekend in Norman, but has a potential return date circled for the following weekend against the Auburn Tigers.
LSU has eclipsed the midway point of the 2025 season with the newcomers shining on the mound for the program.
LSU Pitchers Handling Business in 2025:
Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson defeated Mississippi State on Friday, working 5.0 innings and limiting the Bulldogs to just one unearned run on five hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
Eyanson’s 12 strikeouts represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game this season and the most by any SEC pitcher in last weekend’s league games.
He increased his season strikeouts total to 58, and he is No. 5 in the SEC in strikeouts and No. 6 in the league in strikeouts per nine innings (14.11).
Eyanson improved to 4-0 this season, and he has a 3.89 ERA with 11 walks and 58 strikeouts in 37.0 innings.
Freshman right-hander Casan Evans earned his fifth save of the season on Friday versus Mississippi State, working a career-long 4.0 innings to preserve a 2-1 LSU victory.
Evans entered the game with a runner at first base and nobody out in the sixth inning with the Tigers holding a 2-1 advantage, and he blanked the Bulldogs for the remainder of the contest, allowing just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
He fired a career-high 72 pitches in the outing and lowered his cumulative ERA to 0.90. Evans is 1-0 this season with five saves in nine appearances, and he has recorded eight walks and 34 strikeouts in 20.0 innings. His total of five saves this season ranks No. 4 in the SEC.
