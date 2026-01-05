LSU Football Special Teams Weapon, Louisiana Native Set to Enter Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers kicker Aeron Burrell will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after two seasons with the program, according to 247Sports.

Burrell signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 12 games as a true freshman while taking on the role as the Tigers' kickoff specialist.

Across his freshman campaign, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder earned second-team All-SEC honors while also landing on the Freshman All-SEC Team.

Burrell kicked off 74 times for 4,794 yards - an average of 64.78 - with the 64.78 average leading the SEC and ranked No. 3 in the nation.

The Louisiana native put up similar numbers across his second season at LSU, but has now elected to make his move after placing his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

LSU K Aeron Burrell's name is in the transfer portal.



Burrell is the only scholarship kicker on the Tigers' roster for 2026. Has handled kickoffs the last two seasons. #LSU pic.twitter.com/4Dj9kaS0TI — Glen West (@glenwest21) January 5, 2026

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

