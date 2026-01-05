Top LSU Football Transfer Portal Target Reveals Commitment to Powerhouse Program

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is heading to the Lone Star State after revealing a commitment to Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, he announced via social media on Sunday night.

Sorsby, considered the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal (ESPN), circled LSU and Texas Tech as his top two options prior to going public with a decision.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder took a visit to Lubbock (Tex.) on Friday prior to checking in with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Saturday and Sunday with his final decision coming just hours later.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Cincinnati program - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he has become a hot commodity in the portal market as his top two schools have quickly emerged.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Now, he heads to Texas Tech where he will immediately become the highest-paid quarterback in college football with On3 Sports reporting that Sorbsy will earn nearly $5 million in 2026.

"Sorsby’s decision to go to Texas Tech comes after the Red Raiders’ aggression in the transfer portal led to the school’s first-ever Big 12 title," ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote via X.

"Sorsby was blown away by Texas Tech’s facilities and appreciated the culture set there by the coaching staff."

LSU will now pivot in the Transfer Portal with Arizona State's Sam Leavitt emerging as the No. 1 target on the board, sources indicate to LSU Tigers On SI.

The Sun Devils signal-caller will be in Baton Rouge on Monday for a visit where the Bayou Bengals will intensify their pursuit for his services.

Leavitt, the No. 1 quarterback in the portal, didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores this fall.

Leavitt had his "breakout year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program alongside star running back Cam Skattebo.

He rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, LSU will turn up the heat for the prized signal-caller with Kiffin putting a foot on the gas forhis services.

