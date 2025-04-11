The LSU Baseball Injury Report: Latest Update on Tigers Pitcher Gavin Guidry
Jay Johnson and the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Auburn Tigers in a Top-10 matchup.
LSU will enter the series scorching hot with the program sitting with a 31-3 (10-2 SEC) record on the season.
It's been a balanced attack for the Tigers in 2025 with Johnson's program handling business both at the plate and on the mound.
LSU has rolled out Kade Anderson, Anthony Eyanson and Chase Shores as the weekend starters with Casan Evans and others serving as primary relievers.
One pitcher that is yet to take the mound in 2025 is Gavin Guidry.
The talented relief pitcher entered the season with high expectations, but remains out of the lineup through 34 games due to injury.
Johnson described the initial injury as a "non-throwing" injury and the expectation was that he'd return sooner rather than later.
"Non-throwing, non-arm related deal that just kind of crept up," Johnson revealed last month. "He was prepared to pitch last Wednesday and woke up on Thursday not feeling great.
"We think we really pinpointed what it was and anticipate him being ready next week."
Now, the Tigers are 30-plus games into the season and Guidry is still yet to see action for the program.
The expectation was that Guidry would pitch not last weekend in Norman, but had a potential return date circled for the this weekend against the Auburn Tigers.
Now, he's once again been ruled out, according to the Southeastern Conference injury report.
LSU has eclipsed the midway point of the 2025 season with the newcomers shining on the mound for the program.
The Kade Anderson Show in 2025:
Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson fired a complete-game shutout last Thursday night in LSU’s 2-0 win over No. 9 Oklahoma.
Anderson, whose longest career outing prior to Thursday night was 6.1 innings, limited Oklahoma to five hits in 9.0 innings while recording two walks and a career-best 14 strikeouts.
He threw 135 pitches, 91 for strikes, and he retired 12 Oklahoma batters in a row to complete the outing Anderson’s effort was the first complete-game shutout recorded by an LSU pitcher since April 24, 2018, when AJ Labas blanked Lamar in Baton Rouge.
Anderson’s outing was the first nine-inning complete game recorded by an LSU pitcher since June 2, 2023, when Paul Skenes worked 9.0 innings and allowed two runs to defeat Tulane in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.
Anderson leads the SEC this season in wins (6) and innings pitched (47.1), and he is No. 2 in the league in strikeouts (75), No. 8 in ERA (2.85) and No. 10 in opponent batting average (.211).
