The LSU Baseball Injury Update: Tigers Likely Without Key Reliever This Weekend
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of back-to-back victories over the North Dakota State Bison with the program advancing to 13-1 on the season.
The No.1 ranked program in America is off to a stellar start to the 2025 season with Johnson's club clicking on all cylinders.
One key piece to the program's success has been the deep pitching rotation the Tigers attain with it on full display across the first 14 games of the year.
LSU has rolled with Kade Anderson, Anthony Eyanson and Chase Shores as the weekend starters with a touch of Conner Ware and true freshman William Schmidt as the midweek starters.
“William is one of the best pitchers on this team, right now,” Johnson said last week in Schmidt's first career start. “We planned to have him throw 60 pitches, and he got us a lot of length with those 60 pitches.
"I loved his competitive nature and his athleticism. This kid’s got a great future, and he’s an awesome human being. He’s got the toughness, and he’s ready to compete right now.”
The No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the 2024 class is a player that is set to handle business for the program for the long haul, but many have expected junior Gavin Guidry to take the mound as a midweek guy as well.
Guidry is yet to see the bump this year with Johnson providing the first injury update on his pitcher last week.
"Nonthrowing, nonarm related deal that just kind of crept up," Johnson said. "He was prepared to pitch last Wednesday and woke up on Thursday not feeling great.
"We think we really pinpointed what it was and anticipate him being ready next week."
Now, after Guidry didn't suit up for the program during their four-game stretch in Texas along with missing a pair of clashes against the North Dakota State Bison, Johnson has provided an additional update.
"We've made some good strides," Johnson said, "but what I don't want to do is have a setback that's going to lengthen getting him out there."
Guidry will "probably" be out for LSU's weekend series against North Alabama as he continues nursing the injury.
LSU has gone to a myriad of relievers this season with Zac Cowan, DJ Primeaux and Casan Evans standing out to begin the year on the mound.
Now, the hope is for Guidry to enter the mix sooner rather than later with the Tigers looking to add another critical component to the bullpen in 2025.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.