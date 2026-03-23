The LSU Baseball Update: Jay Johnson's Tigers Looking to Round Corner This Week

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers continue looking to steer the ship in the right direction this season after a slow start to the program's 2026 campaign.

After a rollercoaster non-conference performance, Johnson and Co. have now dropped back-to-back SEC series to the Vanderbilt Commodores and Oklahoma Sooners while falling to 2-4 in conference play.

“One-run games are going to determine the ceiling of a season, and we have not been good in those games up to this point in the season,” Johnson said.

“Those come down to fundamentals, and we’ll keep working at it. I’ll continue to find a better way to make sure we’re tight on the things we need to come out on the right side of these games.”

Now, the LSU Baseball update has been revealed. Which Tigers are standing out this season? What's to come?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU Baseball Report – March 23, 2026

Overall Record: 16-9 SEC: 2-4

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

March 17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE (W, 7-1)

March 19 (Thu.) – OKLAHOMA (W, 7-1)

March 20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA (L, 2-4)

March 21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA (L, 3-4)

This Week’s Schedule

March 24 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 27 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 28 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 29 (Sun.) – KENTUCKY, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The Update: LSU Tigers Edition

Sophomore right-hander Casan Evans defeated seventh-ranked Oklahoma on Thursday night, limiting the Sooners to one unearned run on three hits in 7.2 innings with one walk and a career-best 15 strikeouts.

Evans' 15 Ks represented the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since Paul Skenes also recorded 15 strikeouts on May 5, 2023, at Auburn ... Evans' outing was the longest of his career, as he fired 110 pitches and allowed just three singles.

Evans retired 16 of the first 17 Oklahoma batters, and he completed the outing by retiring eight of the last 10 Sooner hitters that he faced … Evans’ previous career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts came last season in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional versus Little Rock (June 2), when he logged 6.0 innings and recorded 12 Ks in a relief outing … he also worked 6.0 innings versus Tennessee on April 27 of last season as a starting pitcher.

Freshman catcher/first baseman Omar Serna Jr. batted .400 (6-for-15) in LSU's four games last week with two doubles, two homers and four RBI ... Serna also walked three times and was hit by a pitch, and he posted a .500 on-base percentage.

He was LSU's leading hitter in the Tigers' SEC series versus seventh-ranked Oklahoma, batting .400 (4-for-10) with one double, one homer, three RBI, two runs and a .538 on-base percentage ... Serna is batting .346 (9-for-26) in his last seven games with two doubles, three homers, 12 RBI and six runs.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

The LSU pitching staff compiled a 2.00 cumulative ERA over the Tigers’ four games last week, allowing just eight earned runs in 36.0 innings with 15 walks, 56 strikeouts and a .197 opponent batting average … the staff ERA in the three-game Oklahoma series was 2.33, as LSU limited the Sooners to seven earned runs over 27.0 innings with 12 walks, 41 strikeouts and a .202 opponent batting average.

Senior right-hander Zac Cowan has fired 4.2 straight scoreless innings over his last two relief appearances, allowing just one hit with no walks and six strikeouts … senior right-hander Grant Fontenot has worked 3.1 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two relief appearances, allowing just one hit while recording two walks and five strikeouts.

Both sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin and junior left-hander Santiago Garcia have logged 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings over their last three relief appearances.

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