The National Championship Celebration Schedule: LSU Baseball Returns From Omaha
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back on top of the college baseball world after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the College World Series to claim the program's eighth National Championship.
LSU has won NCAA championships in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009, 2023 and 2025. The Tigers own the second-highest total of CWS titles in NCAA history.
LSU, which won its eighth straight game, completed the season with a 53-15 record, including an perfect 5-0 mark in the College World Series.
Coastal Carolina, which entered the CWS Finals series riding a 26-game win streak, finished the year with a 56-13 record.
“Unbelievable, I’m so proud right now,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, who led the Tigers to the national title for the second time in three seasons. “It’s not to be taken for granted being here two years ago. That (2023 championship) was special, greatest night of my life. This is equal, and maybe even tops in some ways.
“It was probably a year ago today, we had 12 players in our program that actually played on the field for us in 2024 – 12. We had to go to work. Our motto for this year was ‘Tough and Together,’ and I’ve never seen a team more mentally tough and consistent.”
Now, the Tigers are headed back to Baton Rouge where fans can join in on the National Championship celebration in the Bayou State.
The National Championship Schedule:
Monday, June 23
· 10:30 a.m. – Team departs Embassy Suites Hotel for Omaha Airport
· 12 p.m. – Team flight departs Omaha Airport
· 2:15 p.m. – Team flight lands at Baton Rouge Airport
· 3 p.m. – Team buses arrive at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field
Wednesday, June 25
· 7 p.m. - National Championship Celebration in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field
