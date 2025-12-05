Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Officially Land No. 1 Recruit in America on Signing Day

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown has officially signed with the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, his relationship with LSU associate head coach and recruiting guru, Frank Wilson, played a pivotal role in his commitment to the program in Baton Rouge.

"Frank Wilson - He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment," Brown said after his pledge to LSU in July.

Despite a serious push from the Texas A&M Aggies, Brown remained loyal to his pledge to the program down the stretch.

"Lamar Brown and his camp were talking to Texas A&M and other programs even before Brian Kelly got fired, but that certainly doesn't mean he's anywhere close to flipping - but that was one where he was having some dialogue," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.

"I think he always envisioned himself as a Tiger... It's about wanting to see who LSU gets in there and if it's a guy they like - if some of these assistant coaches are back."

The five-star LSU pledge took to social media to react to the hire with Brown set to officially sign with the Tigers on Wednesday as the Early Signing Period begins.

“It’s great to know that I’ll have a coach who’s ready to compete for a national championship and wants to bring one back to Baton Rouge," Brown also told Rivals.

LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class is star-studded with Brown joining Richard Anderson, the No. 1 defensive tackle in America, among several other highly-touted prospects.

