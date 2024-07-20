The Newcomers: LSU Baseball's Pitching Staff Flaunts Embarrassment of Riches
Jay Johnson has worked his magic once again this offseason with the LSU Tigers retooling the roster for the 2025 season.
Headlined by double-digit additions to the pitching staff, it'll be a new-look group, but the Tigers will return a key piece to the rotation in 2025: Chase Shores.
A player who projects as a Friday night starter candidate, Shores will make his long-awaited return after missing the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Now, he's one of only three returning pitchers from the 2024 roster.
Who is LSU bringing in this offseason? Which newcomers can make an immediate impact?
Meet the Newcomers:
The 2024 Signees: William Schmidt and Cooper Williams
William Schmidt: No. 1 RHP in America
The No. 1 righty in the 2024 high school class, Schmidt was a projected first round draft selection on Sunday night.
He was rated as the No. 5 overall prospect and the top-ranked prospect in Louisiana. A Baton Rouge native, Schmidt will now suit up for the hometown purple and gold.
He's fresh off of a state championship with the Catholic High Bears that came in as the No. 1 baseball program in the country, according to MaxPreps.
The buzz over the last few weeks was that Schmidt would skip out on college and begin his professional career right out of high school. Instead, the prized prospect will fulfill his LSU commitment and stay home.
Schmidt is the highest ranked recruit to ever make it to LSU's campus.
Cooper Williams: No. 12 LHP in America (No. 73 Overall)
The 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, and long-time Aggies pledge, adds to a star-studded 2025 roster with Johnson and Co. attaining an impressive pitching arsenal for next season.
Williams wrote via social media: “After lots of prayers and discussion amongst my family as well as people close to me I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and spend the next 3 years at LSU. Eager to move forward in this next chapter of my life in Baton Rouge, Let’s Geaux!”
He' s rated as the No. 73 overall player in the 2024 cycle and the No. 12 left-handed pitcher in America.
With the recent changes in College Station, Williams re-evaluated his options and will now head to Baton Rouge for the next three years.
According to Perfect Game, Williams is a "young bodied southpaw with tons of projection. Up to 93 mpg at PG national with a big slider and change up. Starter profile.”
Williams joins a revamped pitching staff with several impressive faces set to make their way to Baton Rouge.
It'll be a retooled roster in Baton Rouge next season with a brand new pitching rotation.
The Transfer Portal Haul:
RHP Anthony Eyanson: UC-San Diego
Eyanson served as the Tritons' Friday night starter in 2024 and ended the season with 82.0 innings pitched while tallying 85 strikeouts and a 3.07 ERA. He went 6-2 on the year in 14 appearances.
RHP Connor Benge: Dallas Baptist
Benge has topped out around the 97-98mph mark and gives pitching coach Nate Yeskie a piece to work this offseason. In 2024, He ended the season with a 5.73 ERA and 35 strikeouts on the year in 33.0 innings of work.
RHP Jacob Mayers: Nicholls State
In 2024, Mayers logged a 4.58 ERA with 106 strikeouts on the season, but his room for improvement will come in the walk category after walking a whopping 76 batters. The command issues raise concerns, but when in a groove, Mayers is a dominant pitcher on the mound. He held his opponent batting averages to .170 over the course of his first two seasons with Nicholls State while adding impressive velocity.
RHP Luke Hayden: Indiana State
During the 2024 season, Hayden tallied 91 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched with a 3.81 ERA. The Indiana State stud adds to the Tigers' impressive Transfer Portal haul, becoming the fifth addition in the last seven days.
RHP Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
RHP Zac Cowan: Wofford
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
RHP Deven Sheerin: Mount St. Mary's
Sheerin logged a 4.76 ERA in 2024 with 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, 10 HBP and 37 earned runs in 70 innings pitched. The numbers speak for themselves, but Sheerin's arsenal pitches has proven to be what makes him so lethal.
