The Preview: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in Midweek Battle
Jay Johnson and the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers return to the diamond on Tuesday night for a clash against the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Johnson and Co. will look to rebound following a pair of losses against the Texas Longhorns to snap a 17-game winning streak for the program.
Now, all focus is on the in-state matchup in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night.
The Preview: UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (11-14) at No. 5 LSU Tigers (22-3)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• ULL – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
LSU SERIES RECORD VS. UL LAFAYETTE
• LSU leads the all-time series with UL Lafayette, 58-28, as the squads first met in 1912 … LSU has won eight of the past 12 meetings with ULL, including a 5-4 victory last season (March 2) in the Astros College Classic in Houston … in their most recent visit to Baton Rouge, the Cajuns defeated the Tigers, 8-5, on April 18, 2023, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON
“We can’t let a little bit of disappointment from last weekend (at Texas) diminish what our team has accomplished to this point. We need to respond quickly against a very good UL Lafayette team. It’s almost like the thought of having amnesia about the past, and getting ready to re-set and move forward this week.”
ABOUT THE TIGERS
• LSU’s loss at Texas on Saturday ended the Tigers’ win streak at 17 games; the streak was LSU’s longest since the 2017 team also captured 17 games in a row from May 11 through June 17 … LSU’s win over Texas on Friday improved its SEC record to 4-0, marking the Tigers’ first 4-0 start in league play since 2019.
• Sophomore left-hander Kade Anderson defeated Texas on Friday, working 6.0 innings and limiting the Longhorns to two runs on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts … he threw a career-high 101 pitches in the outing, 71 for strikes … Anderson retired 10 of the final 13 batters that he faced … he improved to 5-0 this season, and he has a 2.65 ERA with eight walks and 56 strikeouts in 34.0 innings … Anderson is No. 3 in the SEC this season in strikeouts, and he is No. 5 in innings pitched.
• Junior first baseman Jared Jones was LSU’s leading hitter in the Texas series, batting .400 (6-for-15) with one double, three RBI and two runs … Jones is hitting .420 (42-for-100) this season with 10 doubles, eight homers, 37 RBI and 31 runs … Jones leads the SEC in hits, and he is No. 2 in the league in doubles, No. 4 in batting average, No. 5 in RBI, No. 5 in total bases (76) and No. 9 in slugging percentage (.760).
• Junior right-hander Zac Cowan pitched brilliantly Friday in LSU’s win over Texas, recording his second save of the year … Cowan pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, limiting the Longhorns to just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts … Cowan is 2-0 this season with a 1.27 ERA in 21.1 innings, and he has posted three walks and 29 strikeouts.
• Freshman leftfielder Derek Curiel – the Tigers’ lead-off hitter – has reached base safely in all 25 of LSU’s games this season, and he is the only Tiger to accomplish that feat … he is No. 3 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.564), No. 3 in batting average (.420), No. 4 in walks (24), No. 6 in doubles (9) and No. 7 in hits (37) … Curiel is batting .391 (9-for-23) in LSU’s SEC games with one double, one triple, one homer, five RBI and six runs.
• Junior second baseman is Daniel Dickinson is No. 5 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.545) … junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is No. 5 in the league in strikeouts (46) and No. 8 in innings pitched (32.0 … freshman right-hander Casan Evans is No. 5 in the SEC in saves with four on the year … sophomore shortstop Steven Milam is riding a 19-game on-base streak entering Tuesday’s game vs. UL Lafayette.
ABOUT UL LAFAYETTE
• The Cajuns are 11-14 this season, 3-3 in the Sun Belt Conference … ULL won two of three games at South Alabama last weekend in an SBC series.
• The Cajuns are led at the plate by outfielder Conor Higgs, who is batting a team-high .338 with three doubles, nine homers and 17 RBI … outfielder Caleb Stelly is batting .287 with five doubles, two triples, four homers and 16 RBI, and outfielder Brooks Wright and catcher Jose Torres have each produced 14 RBI.
