The Recap: LSU Baseball Completes Sweep of Milwaukee With 21-7 Win in Game 3

BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior rightfielder Jake Brown blasted two homers and collected a career-best six RBI Sunday as top-ranked LSU completed a weekend series sweep with a 21-7 victory over Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 3-0 on the season, while Milwaukee dropped to 0-3. Sunday’s game ended after the top of the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

LSU returns to action at 6 p.m. CT Monday when the Tigers play host to Kent State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Monday’s 6 p.m. CT game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Brown was 3-for-4 on the day with his first career grand slam, a solo homer and a career-high six RBI. The effort also marked the second two-homer game of his career; the first came on May 10, 2025, versus Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium.

“Jake is the leader of this team, there’s no question about that,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m very thankful that he is a Tiger, and I think he’s got a chance to be one of the best players in the country this year.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Sophomore right-hander William Schmidt (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers, limiting the Panthers to three runs on four hits in 4.0 innings with three walks and a career-best nine strikeouts. Schmidt threw 91 pitches in the outing, 53 for strikes.

“William is developing tremendously, I think there were some really good steps for him in this game,” Johnson explained. “I’m looking for signs that indicate he’s going to play baseball for a very long time, and I saw signs of that today.”

Milwaukee reliever Tristan Arnold (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered four runs on two hits in the third inning without recording an out.

LSU’s 17-hit output was also paced by second baseman Trent Caraway, who provided a three-run triple and five RBI, and by centerfielder Derek Curiel, who was 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Infielder Seth Dardar came off the bench for the Tigers to launch a three-run homer, his second dinger of the weekend.

“It was a good day today, the best day of the year so far,” Johnson said. “I was proud of William, he did a great job, proud of the offense; it was good to get a bunch of guys in the game today.”

