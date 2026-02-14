How It Happened: LSU Baseball Overcomes Slow Start to Earn 15-5 Win Over Milwaukee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Catcher Cade Arrambide launched a three-run homer to highlight a six-run seventh inning Friday as No. 1 LSU opened the 2026 season with a 15-5 win over Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 1-0 on the season, while Milwaukee dropped to 0-1. The game ended in the bottom of the eighth inning due to the implementation of the 10-run rule.

The teams will meet in Game 2 of the series at 1 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The contest will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“It was a beautiful day, best opening-day weather we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said coach Jay Johnson, now in his fifth season at LSU. “I’m happy for our players to get out on the field and compete against somebody else. We had a good response when we fell behind in the game, which can provide a valuable lesson, and I’m really proud of that.”

LSU trailed, 5-4, entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Tigers sent 11 hitters to the plate and erupted for six runs to take a 10-5 lead.

Back-to-back doubles to begin the seventh by shortstop Steven Milam and rightfielder Jake Brown tied the game at 5-5, and after first baseman Zach Yorke was hit by a pitch, Arrambide unloaded a three-run dinger to left field, giving the Tigers an 8-5 lead.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU added two more runs later in the seventh when Milwaukee second baseman Tate Schmidt committed a throwing error on a ground ball by centerfielder Derek Curiel.

Reliever Gavin Guidry (1-0), who missed the 2025 season due to injury, earned the win for LSU in his first mound appearance since June 2024. Guidry worked the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.

Milwaukee reliever Tyler Andrews (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs on two hits in 0.1 inning with no walk and one strikeout.

Guidry combined with starting pitcher Casan Evans and reliever Cooper Williams to strike out 17 Milwaukee hitters, as Evans logged seven strikeouts in the 3.1 innings, and Williams recorded five strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

LSU’s 15-hit attack also featured home runs by Yorke and by pinch hitter Seth Dardar. Yorke’s solo shot gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and Dardar’s two-run blast in the sixth narrowed a 5-2 deficit to 5-4.

Milam finished the day with one double and two RBI, and Brown contributed two doubles and one RBI.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Running Back Impressing With Major Speed During Offseason Workouts

Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Battling South Carolina for No. 3 Prospect

Every LSU Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: