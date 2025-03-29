The Recap: LSU Baseball Downs Mississippi State in 2-1 Game 2 Victory on Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. – Behind two solo home runs and an outstanding outings from pitchers Anthony Eyanson and Casan Evans, fifth-ranked LSU took the series over Mississippi State with a 2-1 win over Mississippi State Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
After a two and a half hour delay due to inclement weather in the area, LSU secured the series win and improved to 25-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC, while Mississippi State dropped to 16-11 overall and 1-7 in conference play.
The teams return for the series finale at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.
Eyanson (4-0) earned the win after allowing just one run in his five innings of work. Eyanson finished with 12 strikeouts for his most in a conference game and second most in an outing this season.
Evans entered in relief and pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out six. The freshman, who earned his fifth save of the season got out of a jam in the eight with a 2-1 lead, striking out the Bulldog batter with the bases loaded. He then came back in the ninth and worked around a two-out walk to secure the team’s win.
The Tigers struck first in the game with a solo home run by designated hitter Ethan Frey in the second inning. Mississippi State tied the game in the fourth after a passed ball scored Bulldogs’ third baseman Ace Reese.
LSU then took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run by catcher Luis Hernandez.
