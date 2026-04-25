The Recap: LSU Baseball Suffers Heartbreaking Loss to Mississippi State in Game 1

In what became a thriller on Friday evening at Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State catcher Kevin Milewski launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the No. 15 ranked Bulldogs to a 10-8 win over LSU.

The LSU Tigers fell to 24-19 overall and 6-13 in conference play with the loss after the Tigers scratched starter Casan Evans just minutes before first pitch - electing to roll with Gavin Guidry.

The teams resume the series at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN2.

The Recap: LSU Baseball Edition

MSU reliever Dane Burns (2-0) was credited with the win, as he worked a scoreless top of the 11th inning with one walk and two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Zac Cowan (1-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on two hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

“I’m proud of the team, we had four freshmen in the lineup tonight, and a lot of pitchers contributed, but we just didn’t do enough to win,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The competitiveness, the fight, the care level with all we’ve gone through, I’m good with that. We need to play better, but I can live with this game tonight.”:

LSU scored three runs in the top of the first inning as catcher Omar Serna Jr. and shortstop Steven Milam lined RBI singles, and first baseman Mason Braun produced an RBI groundout.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Mississippi State responded by narrowing the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the first when first baseman Blake Bevis launched a two-run homer, his fifth dinger of the year.

Serna Jr.’s solo homer in the third – his fourth dinger of the year – increased the Tigers’ lead to 4-2.

Third baseman Ace Reese unloaded his 13th homer of the year for the Bulldogs to reduce the deficit to 4-3.

LSU extended its lead to 7-3 in the fourth when the Tigers capitalized on a pair of Mississippi State errors, and Milam delivered a two-run single.

The Bulldogs answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth when second baseman Gehrig Frei slapped an RBI single.

Mississippi State added a single run in the fifth on a home run by designated hitter Noah Sullivan, and then tied the game with two runs in the sixth without recording a base hit, taking advantage of a error, three walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

LSU regained the lead in the top of the ninth when rightfielder William Patrick delivered a two-out RBI single, but the Bulldogs tied the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out run-scoring single by shortstop Ryder Goodson.

Leftfielder Bryce Chance singled for Mississippi State with one out in the 11th, and after Cowan struck out Woodson for the second out, Milewski hit his eighth homer of the season to end the game.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.