LSU Baseball Suffers Second Straight Sweep, Texas A&M Shines To Take Down Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M scored five runs through the first four innings Sunday, and the Aggies held on for a 5-2 win over LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Texas A&M improved to 31-7 overall, 12-5 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 23-18 overall and 6-12 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We are certainly not where we want to be at this juncture, and not where we expect to be” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The only way I know how to move forward is through hard work. We will have some individual meetings, put together plans for our players and help them apply it to the games.”

Texas A&M reliever Gavin Lyons (7-0) picked up his second win of the series, working 2.2 scoreless innings with no hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU starting pitcher Zac Cowan (1-2) was charged with the loss, as he allowed four runs on three hits in 2.2 innings with three walks and one strikeout.

The LSU bullpen blanked the Aggies over the final five innings as Deven Sheerin, Santiago Garcia and Gavin Guidry contributed to the relief effort.

Sheerin entered the game in the third inning and worked 4.1 innings, limiting Texas A&M to one run on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Garcia and Guidry each fired 1.0 scoreless inning and combined to allow no hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Centerfielder Caden Sorrell’s solo homer in the first inning gave the Aggies a 1-0 lead, and after adding a run in the second, Texas A&M increased the advantage to 4-0 in the third when second baseman Chris Hacopian launched a two-run blast.

Texas A&M first baseman Gavin Grahovac’s RBI single in the fourth widened the margin to 5-0.

LSU narrowed the deficit to 5-2 in the eighth, as designated hitter Cade Arrambide unloaded a solo homer – his 10th dinger of the season – and centerfielder Derek Curiel later scored from third base on a passed ball.

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