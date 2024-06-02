The Recap: LSU Baseball Takes Down Wofford 13-6 To Remain Alive in NCAA Regionals
No. 2 seed LSU remains alive in the Chapel Hill Regional after taking down Wofford 13-6 in Sunday afternoon's elimination game.
With their backs against the wall after trailing 5-0 in the first inning, Jay Johnson and his program rallied back while piecing together a 20+ hit game.
It was a struggle for starting pitcher Nate Ackenhausen on Sunday against the Terriers. Johnson and Co. pulled the left-hander with two outs in the first inning after giving up five runs, but star reliever Griffin Herring came in to lift LSU.
Herring ended the day after giving up just five hits with seven strikeouts, zero walks, and one earned run in 6.3 innings pitched.
In a moment when the reigning National Champions season looked like it was nearing the finish line, Herring stabilized LSU while inserting confidence in the bats.
On offense, it was sheer dominance late for the Tigers with veteran outfielder Josh Pearson spearheading the approach.
Pearson ended the day with a two-run homer and a pair of doubles; propeling the Tigers over Wofford in a must-win contest.
Along with Pearson handling business at the plate, a total of eight Tigers tallied multiple hits on the day.
Wofford's relievers felt the wrath of LSU's offense with the Tigers clicking on all cylinders in the seventh inning.
Now, after remaining alive and allowing the offense to roll, LSU will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 5p.m. CT on Sunday in Boshamer Stadium.
The Updated Chapel Hill Regional Bracket:
LSU must beat the Tar Heels twice in order to claim the Chapel Hill Regional crown and advance to Super Regionals.
For head coach Jay Johnson, he holds the utmost confidence in his program with another "do or die" showdown on the horizon.
“This is a little more than what we did in Hoover, but it’s the format,” Johnson said on Saturday night. “We knew that going in. That’s why we threw Gage yesterday and Luke today, so that we didn’t have to do that. It’s my first time in four years I haven’t been sitting on 2-0, but the best wins I’ve had in my career, including Omaha last year, came in elimination games. I have full confidence in our team we will execute. Our goal isn’t just to get out of here now. Our goal is to have the best day we’ve had as a team tomorrow.”
