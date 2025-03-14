The Schedule Change: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Friday Showdown
No. 1 ranked LSU will begin Southeastern Conference play on Friday with a clash against the Missouri Tigers inching closer in Baton Rouge.
Jay Johnson and Co. will put their 12-game winning streak to the test following an impressive stretch of victories across a two-week span.
Now, it's Missouri heading to town with the competition level rising to begin the SEC slate in Alex Box Stadium.
The start time of Friday’s LSU-Missouri baseball game has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT, due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.
Friday’s game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Preview: Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-0 SEC) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (17-1, 0-0 SEC)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, March 14 @ 4:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• Missouri – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP
Game 1
LSU – So. RH Kade Anderson (3-0, 2.08 ERA, 21.2, 6 BB, 37 SO)
Missouri – Sr. LH Ian Lohse (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 19.1 IP, 4 BB, 26 SO)
QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON
“We’re looking forward to this weekend. The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I’m really excited to dive into it with them.”
The Notes: LSU Tigers Edition
• LSU has won 12 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since February 26 through March 18, 2023, when they captured 13 games in a row … LSU is hitting .361 as a team during its current 12-game win streak with 34 doubles, one triple, 23 homers and 135 runs (an average of 11.3 runs per game) … the LSU pitching staff has limited its opponents to a .207 cumulative batting average over the last 12 games … LSU leads the SEC in cumulative team batting average (.346) entering this weekend’s series vs. Missouri.
• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is hitting .510 (25-for-49) during LSU’s 12-game win streak with seven doubles, six homers and 24 RBI … Jones is batting .448 (30-for-67) on the year with eight doubles, seven homers, 28 RBI and 24 runs scored … he now has 49 career homers, which is tied with Albert Belle (1985-87) for No. 8 on the LSU all-time homers list.
