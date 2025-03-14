LSU Country

The Schedule Change: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Friday Showdown

Jay Johnson's squad will open SEC play on Friday night, start time for the clash has been moved up.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

No. 1 ranked LSU will begin Southeastern Conference play on Friday with a clash against the Missouri Tigers inching closer in Baton Rouge.

Jay Johnson and Co. will put their 12-game winning streak to the test following an impressive stretch of victories across a two-week span.

Now, it's Missouri heading to town with the competition level rising to begin the SEC slate in Alex Box Stadium.

The start time of Friday’s LSU-Missouri baseball game has been moved to 4:30 p.m. CT, due to the forecast of inclement weather later in the evening.

Friday’s game was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Preview: Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-0 SEC) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (17-1, 0-0 SEC)

DATE/TIME
• Friday, March 14 @ 4:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• Missouri – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

PITCHING MATCHUP
Game 1
LSU – So. RH Kade Anderson (3-0, 2.08 ERA, 21.2, 6 BB, 37 SO)
Missouri – Sr. LH Ian Lohse (0-2, 5.12 ERA, 19.1 IP, 4 BB, 26 SO)

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON
“We’re looking forward to this weekend. The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I’m really excited to dive into it with them.”

The Notes: LSU Tigers Edition

• LSU has won 12 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since February 26 through March 18, 2023, when they captured 13 games in a row … LSU is hitting .361 as a team during its current 12-game win streak with 34 doubles, one triple, 23 homers and 135 runs (an average of 11.3 runs per game) … the LSU pitching staff has limited its opponents to a .207 cumulative batting average over the last 12 games … LSU leads the SEC in cumulative team batting average (.346) entering this weekend’s series vs. Missouri.

• Junior first baseman Jared Jones is hitting .510 (25-for-49) during LSU’s 12-game win streak with seven doubles, six homers and 24 RBI … Jones is batting .448 (30-for-67) on the year with eight doubles, seven homers, 28 RBI and 24 runs scored … he now has 49 career homers, which is tied with Albert Belle (1985-87) for No. 8 on the LSU all-time homers list.

