The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Missouri Tigers in Sunday's Game 3 Clash
Jay Johnson and the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers took down the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night in Alex Box Stadium with an impressive 7-6 victory.
It was a hard fought win for the top-ranked program in America with multiple contributions in the lineup.
LSU third baseman Michael Braswell went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI, as he produced bunts that scored runs from third base in the second and fourth innings to go along with a run-scoring single in the fifth.
“There are a lot of ways to affect winning,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said, “and the plays Michael made tonight both at the plate and at third base ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.
"He executed a suicide squeeze and a safety squeeze, and he had a big two-out, two-strike hit after a couple of two-strike foul balls.”
Braswell's contributions lifted the Tigers to an important Game 2 win over Missouri with focus now turning towards Game 3 in Alex Box.
The No. 1 ranked Tigers will enter the matchup riding a 14-game winning streak while looking to sweep Missouri in the series finale.
The Preview: Missouri Tigers (8-10, 0-2 SEC) at No. 1 LSU Tigers (19-1, 2-0 SEC)
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball; No. 2 Baseball America; No. 2 USA Today
• Missouri – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
HOW TO WATCH
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
LSU – So. RH Chase Shores (4-0, 3.15 ERA, 20.0 IP, 7 BB, 22 SO)
Missouri – Jr. LH Kadden Drew (2-0, 3.43 ERA, 21.0 IP, 7 BB, 15 SO)
Jay Johnson's Take:
“We’re looking forward to this weekend. The SEC is a big reason why players choose to come to LSU, and SEC Baseball is one of the greatest challenges in college athletics. I think our team has the talent and make-up to meet that challenge, and I’m really excited to dive into it with them.”
The Scouting Report: Missouri Edition
• Missouri is 8-8 this season, and it is No. 11 in the SEC in team batting average with a .301 mark … Mizzou has 17 homers and 26 steals in 32 attempts … the Missouri pitching staff is No. 16 in the SEC with a 6.20 cumulative ERA, and it has recorded 145 strikeouts in 138.0 innings.
• Mizzou head coach Kerrick Jackson is in his second year at the helm of the program … Jackson worked as Southern University’s head coach in Baton Rouge from 2018-20, and he led the Jaguars to a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
• Missouri is led at the plate by OF/INF Cayden Nicoletto, who is hitting .422 with three doubles, one triple, two homers and 10 RBI … C/INF Mateo Serna is batting .328 on the year with team highs of four doubles, three homers and 19 RBI.
