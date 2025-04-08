LSU Country

The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Nicholls State Colonels Tuesday Start Time

Jay Johnson and the Tigers look to remain hot, set to square off against the Colonels on the road.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the third-ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road on Tuesday night for an in-state clash against the Nicholls State Colonels for a non-conference matchup.

Johnson and Co. are fresh off of a series victory in Norman after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in anTop-10 Southeastern Conference showdown.

Now, with the Tigers riding a hot streak and winning 30 of their first 33 games, the program will shift focus towards Tuesday night in Thibodaux (La.).

The Preview: No. 3 LSU Tigers (30-3) at Nicholls Colonels (12-20)

DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray Didier Field in Thibodaux, La. (3,200)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Nicholls – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on ESPN +

QUOTING JAY JOHNSON
“We have a lot of respect for all of the programs in Louisiana; we had seven in-state teams in the NCAA Tournament last year, and I think all of them were on our schedule. Nicholls has won their league two years in a row, and we’re going down to their place to play.

"I always like these in-state road games, and I think they’re good for our players, too. This will probably be one of the better environments we’ll play in all year. Baseball is important in Louisiana, and so I think it’s cool to have the opportunity to play a game like this every year.”

Know the Foe: Scouting the Colonels

The Colonels are 12-20 overall, 6-12 in the Southland Conference … Nicholls dropped two of three games to Southland Conference leader Houston Christian last weekend in Thibodaux … the Colonels’ first-year head coach is Brent Haring, who worked as LSU’s director of operations in 2024.

Nicholls is hitting .245 as a team this season with 39 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 34 steals in 46 attempts … the Colonels’ pitching staff has a 6.25 cumulative ERA with 251 strikeouts in 263.1 innings and a .254 opponent batting average.

Catcher/1B Jaden Collura is batting .303 for the Colonels with seven doubles, one homer and a team-best 21 RBI … outfielder Chase Jans is hitting .295 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and a team-high eight steals in eight attempts.

More LSU News:

Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land

The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target

Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Baseball