The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Nicholls State Colonels Tuesday Start Time

Jay Johnson and the third-ranked LSU Tigers will hit the road on Tuesday night for an in-state clash against the Nicholls State Colonels for a non-conference matchup.
Johnson and Co. are fresh off of a series victory in Norman after taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in anTop-10 Southeastern Conference showdown.
Now, with the Tigers riding a hot streak and winning 30 of their first 33 games, the program will shift focus towards Tuesday night in Thibodaux (La.).
The Preview: No. 3 LSU Tigers (30-3) at Nicholls Colonels (12-20)
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray Didier Field in Thibodaux, La. (3,200)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 3 Baseball America; No. 3 USA Today; No. 3 D1 Baseball
• Nicholls – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on ESPN +
QUOTING JAY JOHNSON
“We have a lot of respect for all of the programs in Louisiana; we had seven in-state teams in the NCAA Tournament last year, and I think all of them were on our schedule. Nicholls has won their league two years in a row, and we’re going down to their place to play.
"I always like these in-state road games, and I think they’re good for our players, too. This will probably be one of the better environments we’ll play in all year. Baseball is important in Louisiana, and so I think it’s cool to have the opportunity to play a game like this every year.”
Know the Foe: Scouting the Colonels
The Colonels are 12-20 overall, 6-12 in the Southland Conference … Nicholls dropped two of three games to Southland Conference leader Houston Christian last weekend in Thibodaux … the Colonels’ first-year head coach is Brent Haring, who worked as LSU’s director of operations in 2024.
Nicholls is hitting .245 as a team this season with 39 doubles, one triple, nine homers and 34 steals in 46 attempts … the Colonels’ pitching staff has a 6.25 cumulative ERA with 251 strikeouts in 263.1 innings and a .254 opponent batting average.
Catcher/1B Jaden Collura is batting .303 for the Colonels with seven doubles, one homer and a team-best 21 RBI … outfielder Chase Jans is hitting .295 with three doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and a team-high eight steals in eight attempts.
