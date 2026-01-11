How to Watch Portsmouth vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
The FA Cup third round schedule is stacked on Sunday afternoon and the clash between Championship strugglers Portsmouth and Premier League leaders Arsenal promises to excite.
The teams were once frequent foes in the Premier League but meetings are now scarce. Since Portsmouth’s descent down the divisions, only one contest has been staged, Arsenal beating Pompey 2–0 in the FA Cup en route to the title in 2019–20.
Portsmouth have scrambled back into the Championship since that clash but now face an imperious Arsenal side boasting far more quality and depth than they did six years ago. Mikel Arteta’s team are Europe’s strongest side at present and are tipped to swat their south coast hosts aside with little fuss.
The FA Cup is renowned for its upsets but even the most ardent Pompey fans will be fearing the worst at Fratton Park. Still, anything is possible in this competition.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the third round battle.
What Time Does Portsmouth vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Portsmouth, England
- Stadium: Fratton Park
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: Not in use
How to Watch Portsmouth vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Long gone are the days in which FA Cup action was exclusive to free-to-air channels in the United Kingdom, with a paid subscription to TNT Sports needed to watch Sunday’s game. discovery+ is another destination for the match.
TNT Sports also boast rights to the match in Mexico alongside HBO Max, while Sportsnet is the only option for fans interested in catching the game in Canada.
ESPN is the go-to channel for FA Cup action in the United States, although the game can be accessed via fuboTV, too.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
ESPN2, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
Canada
Sportsnet World, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Plus
Mexico
TNT Sports, TNT Go, Max Mexico
What’s Next for Portsmouth, Arsenal?
Portsmouth return to Championship action after their cup excursion with away days at last-placed Sheffield Wednesday and play-off hopefuls Watford.
Arsenal must refocus their attention on the Carabao Cup next Wednesday as they visit Chelsea in the first leg of their semi-final, after which they travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and Inter in Europe.