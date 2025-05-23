The Schedule Update: LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Tournament Matchup
No. 3 seeded LSU will square off against No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover (Ala.) on Friday night in a critical SEC Tournament clash.
Jay Johnson and Co. will send ace Kade Anderson to the mound with the Tigers set to begin postseason play against a fiery Aggies squad.
Texas A&M will be without star Jace LaViolette in Friday's clash, but Aggies head coach Michael Earley is ready for his squad to step up to the occasion.
“With Jace being out, it’s definitely going to change our offense a little bit,” Earley said on Thursday. “But we just have to go out and fight and scrap, play nine innings of clean baseball and look up and see what happens.
"They’re a really good team and they’re going to be a handful.”
First pitch is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. CT in Hoover with the pitching matchup set.
A look into the Friday preview, broadcast information, pitching matchup and a scouting report on the Aggies.
The Preview: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (30-25) vs. No. 3 LSU Tigers (42-13)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, May 23 at approx. 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (15,000)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 1 D1 Baseball, No. 1 USA Today, No. 1 Baseball America
• TAMU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Friday’s game will be televised on SEC Network and streamed on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (7-1, 3.47 ERA, 83.0 IP, 23 BB, 133 SO)
TAMU – Jr. LH Myles Patton (3-4, 5.10 ERA, 72.1 IP, 16 BB, 79 SO)
Scouting the Aggies: Meet Texas A&M
Texas A&M has a 30-25 overall mark, and the Aggies have posted SEC Tournament wins this week over Mississippi State (9-0) and Auburn (3-2).
The Aggies logged an 11-19 SEC regular-season record and entered the tournament as the No. 14 seed.
Texas A&M is hitting .261 as a team this season with 86 doubles, five triples, 95 homers and 41 steals in 47 attempts.
The Aggies are led at the plate by third baseman Wyatt Henseler, who is batting .316 with 15 doubles, 12 homers and 33 RBI.
Shortstop Kaeden Kent is hitting .279 with 12 doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 49 RBI, and outfielder Jace LaViolette has recorded team-highs of 18 homers and 59 RBI.
The Aggies’ scheduled starting pitcher on Friday, left-hander Myles Patton, pitched effectively against LSU earlier this season (May 4) as the Game 3 starter, working 6.0 innings and allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
