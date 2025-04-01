The Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Tuesday
No. 5 LSU returns to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for a non-conference clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with the Tigers looking to remain scorching hot.
LSU’s 26-3 overall record is its best through 29 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 27-2 mark through 29 games. The program's 7-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through nine games since the 2013 team logged an 8-1 league record.
The success has been paved by an impressive start at the plate for the Tigers.
LSU is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in batting average with a .338 mark. The Tigers also lead the league in hits (324) and doubles (71), and LSU is No. 4 in the nation in hits and No. 5 in doubles.
The Preview: No. 5 LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
“I was very pleased with the way our team performed last weekend (vs. Mississippi State). We take a lot of pride in being able to win any type of game, and we accomplished that in the series with a comeback win, a win in a pitchers’ duel and a great offensive performance in the final game.
"We’re looking forward to taking on the challenge of facing an excellent Louisiana Tech team.”
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• La. Tech – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
Know the Foe: Scouting Louisiana Tech
• The Bulldogs are 17-11 this season, 4-2 in Conference USA … Louisiana Tech opened conference play March 21-23 by winning two of three games at Sam Houston, and the Bulldogs won two of three games over Kennesaw State last weekend in Ruston.
• The Bulldogs’ lineup features outfielder Garrison Berkley, who is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers and 16 RBI … infielder Michael Ballard leads Louisiana Tech in home runs (5) and RBI (21) … three former LSU players are now members of the Louisiana Tech team – outfielders Brody Drost and Zeb Ruddell, and infielder Will Safford.
