The Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Tuesday

Jay Johnson and Co. return to Alex Box Stadium, set to square off against the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Baseball.

No. 5 LSU returns to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for a non-conference clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs with the Tigers looking to remain scorching hot.

LSU’s 26-3 overall record is its best through 29 games since the 2013 season, when the Tigers posted a 27-2 mark through 29 games. The program's 7-2 SEC record this season is its best conference mark through nine games since the 2013 team logged an 8-1 league record.

The success has been paved by an impressive start at the plate for the Tigers.

LSU is No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in batting average with a .338 mark. The Tigers also lead the league in hits (324) and doubles (71), and LSU is No. 4 in the nation in hits and No. 5 in doubles.

The Preview: No. 5 LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Jay Johnson's Thoughts:

“I was very pleased with the way our team performed last weekend (vs. Mississippi State). We take a lot of pride in being able to win any type of game, and we accomplished that in the series with a comeback win, a win in a pitchers’ duel and a great offensive performance in the final game.

"We’re looking forward to taking on the challenge of facing an excellent Louisiana Tech team.”

DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 7 D1 Baseball
• La. Tech – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

Know the Foe: Scouting Louisiana Tech

• The Bulldogs are 17-11 this season, 4-2 in Conference USA … Louisiana Tech opened conference play March 21-23 by winning two of three games at Sam Houston, and the Bulldogs won two of three games over Kennesaw State last weekend in Ruston.

• The Bulldogs’ lineup features outfielder Garrison Berkley, who is hitting .313 with 10 doubles, two triples, four homers and 16 RBI … infielder Michael Ballard leads Louisiana Tech in home runs (5) and RBI (21) … three former LSU players are now members of the Louisiana Tech team – outfielders Brody Drost and Zeb Ruddell, and infielder Will Safford.

