The Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Mississippi State Game 1 Start Time

Jay Johnson and Co. return to Alex Box on Thursday night, hosting the Bulldogs in an SEC clash.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Baseball.

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Thursday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs to open a three-game series.

Johnson and the No. 5 ranked Tigers will look to carry their momentum from Tuesday's 17-4 victory over UL-Lafayette with LSU getting back into SEC play.

It'll be Kade Anderson on the mound for LSU with the Tigers' ace looking to continue a strong start to his 2025 campaign after helping lead the program to a Game 1 win over the Texas Longhorns last weekend.

Now, all focus has shifted towards Thursday night in Baton Rouge.

The Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-9, 1-5 SEC) at No. 5 LSU Tigers (23-3, 4-2 SEC)

DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• MSU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday game will be televised on the SEC Network; Friday and Saturday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

PITCHING MATCHUP: Game 1

LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (5-0, 2.65 ERA, 34.0, 8 BB, 56 SO)
MSU – Jr. RH Evan Siary (0-0, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 3 BB, 15 SO

Know the Foe: Scouting Mississippi State

• The Bulldogs are 16-9 this season, 1-5 in the SEC … MSU opened conference play March 14-16 by dropping three games to Texas in Starkville, Miss., and the Bulldogs lost two of three games at Oklahoma last weekend.

• MSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.314), and the Bulldogs have collected 55 doubles, four triples, 38 homers and 32 steals in 36 attempts … the Bulldogs’ pitching staff is No. 4 in the league with a 3.39 ERA and it has recorded 291 strikeouts in 207.0 innings.

• The Bulldogs’ lineup includes designated hitter Noah Sullivan, who is hitting .395 with eight doubles, four homers and 22 RBI … infielder Ace Reese leads MSU in doubles (8), homers (8) and RBI (34).

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

