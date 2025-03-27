The Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. Mississippi State Game 1 Start Time
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Thursday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs to open a three-game series.
Johnson and the No. 5 ranked Tigers will look to carry their momentum from Tuesday's 17-4 victory over UL-Lafayette with LSU getting back into SEC play.
It'll be Kade Anderson on the mound for LSU with the Tigers' ace looking to continue a strong start to his 2025 campaign after helping lead the program to a Game 1 win over the Texas Longhorns last weekend.
Now, all focus has shifted towards Thursday night in Baton Rouge.
The Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-9, 1-5 SEC) at No. 5 LSU Tigers (23-3, 4-2 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• MSU – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday game will be televised on the SEC Network; Friday and Saturday games will be streamed live on SEC Network +
PITCHING MATCHUP: Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (5-0, 2.65 ERA, 34.0, 8 BB, 56 SO)
MSU – Jr. RH Evan Siary (0-0, 2.31 ERA, 11.2 IP, 3 BB, 15 SO
Know the Foe: Scouting Mississippi State
• The Bulldogs are 16-9 this season, 1-5 in the SEC … MSU opened conference play March 14-16 by dropping three games to Texas in Starkville, Miss., and the Bulldogs lost two of three games at Oklahoma last weekend.
• MSU is No. 5 in the SEC in team batting average (.314), and the Bulldogs have collected 55 doubles, four triples, 38 homers and 32 steals in 36 attempts … the Bulldogs’ pitching staff is No. 4 in the league with a 3.39 ERA and it has recorded 291 strikeouts in 207.0 innings.
• The Bulldogs’ lineup includes designated hitter Noah Sullivan, who is hitting .395 with eight doubles, four homers and 22 RBI … infielder Ace Reese leads MSU in doubles (8), homers (8) and RBI (34).
