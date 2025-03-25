The Schedule Update: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Start Time
Jay Johnson and the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for a midweek showdown against the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.
Johnson and the Tigers are coming off of a challenging weekend in the Lone Star State after dropping an SEC series to the Texas Longhorns.
“We can’t let a little bit of disappointment from last weekend (at Texas) diminish what our team has accomplished to this point. We need to respond quickly against a very good UL Lafayette team," Johnson said.
"It’s almost like the thought of having amnesia about the past, and getting ready to reset and move forward this week.”
The Preview: UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns at No. 5 LSU Tigers
DATE/TIME
• Tuesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 5 Baseball America; No. 6 USA Today; No. 8 D1 Baseball
• ULL – unranked
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
ONLINE
• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +
The Scouting Report: Meet the Cajuns
• The Cajuns are 11-14 this season, 3-3 in the Sun Belt Conference … ULL won two of three games at South Alabama last weekend in an SBC series.
• The Cajuns are led at the plate by outfielder Conor Higgs, who is batting a team-high .338 with three doubles, nine homers and 17 RBI … outfielder Caleb Stelly is batting .287 with five doubles, two triples, four homers and 16 RBI, and outfielder Brooks Wright and catcher Jose Torres have each produced 14 RBI.
