LSU Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Signing Most Five-Stars in SEC

Lane Kiffin has officially been the head coach of the LSU Tigers for less than 60 days, but the new shot-caller of the program has quickly breathed life into the Bayou Bengals.

In what has been a historic offseason for the program, Kiffin and Co. have assembled a strong coaching staff while inking an all-time great Transfer Portal Class.

But the Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class has quickly flown under-the-radar despite LSU pulling off another historic mllestone.

Kiffin and Co. officially signed 16 players in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with multiple headliners stealing the spotlight in the class, but with the final rankings update being revealed on Tuesday, LSU was well-represented.

LSU signed the most five-star prospects in the Southeastern Conference, according to Rivals:

- Lamar Brown - No. 1 DL, No. 10 overall

- Richard Anderson - No. 3 DL, No. 18 overall

- Corey Barber - No. 3 WR, No. 28 overall

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

Rivals labels the Top-32 prospects in each cycle with a five-star tag where the LSU Tigers have the most of any SEC program.

Other programs with five-star signees:

Alabama Crimson Tide- 2

Texas Longhorns - 2

Georgia Bulldogs - 1

Texas A&M Aggies - 1

Vanderbilt Commodores- 1

Kiffin has assembled a championship caliber roster in Baton Rouge with three five-star signees paired with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 42 newcomers inked.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, all eyes are on the new era of LSU Football under Kiffin after what has evolved into a program-changing offseason in Baton Rouge.

