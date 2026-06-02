Three Players in the Transfer Portal That Can Fit LSU's Positions of Need

LSU baseball's turnover isn't so set in stone.

Outfielders Derek Curiel and Jake Brown have considered returning to LSU, and shortstop Steven Milam hasn't made a clear decision about his future. But barring a major revelation, those three are going to be drafted too high to warrant a return.

But you can never have too many outfielders and Jay Johnson wouldn't mind having four shortstop-caliber defenders in his infield. And one thing that is for sure is that LSU is going to need a lot of left-handed pitching to get to campus in the fall.

LSU currently has six commitments from left-handed pitchers, but at least two of them are slotted high enough to enter the draft and not make it to campus.

In the transfer portal, Johnson told The Advocate that he wants to recruit "Omaha-caliber players" in mindset and talent on both sides of the ball. These players can help fit those holes in the 2027 roster.

Cayden Suchy, LHP, UConn

Cayden Suchy pitches the ball | Courtesy of UConn Athletics

Suchy fits Johnson's mold of an Omaha-caliber player.

The 2026 Big East Pitcher of the Year, posting a stellar 2.72 ERA over 15 starts and 89.1 innings. He struck out 105 while only walking 23, and had a WHIP of 1.12. He is entering his final year of college baseball and the platform that LSU has can be the perfect draw for Suchy.

Suchy's command is something that LSU would have loved to have in 2026. He has good swing-and-miss stuff on his breaking balls. He can be a Zac Cowan-like player for LSU, going from mid-major starter to a long reliever for LSU.

LSU has already lost two left-handed pitchers to the portal, and with more likely to follow, Suchy would be a big grab.

Linkin Garcia, SS, Texas Tech

Linkin Garcia looks on before a 2026 game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU needs a splash hit at shortstop, assuming Milam heads to the big leagues. The 6'5 Garcia can be a big addition for the Tigers.

Garcia started all 55 games for the Red Raiders and batted .338 with 59 RBI. The main concern is that he doesn't walk a lot, having only done so 19 times in 2026 and posting an on-base percentage under .400. He struck out 37 times but would have to be more patient in the box against SEC pitching.

Defensively, Garcia had a .944 fielding percentage and nine errors over 160 chances in 2026. For reference, Milam, one of the best shortstops in the country in 2026, had a .981 fielding percentage over 214 total chances.

Jason Wachs, OF, Tulane

Jason Wachs runs during a game against East Carolina | Courtesy of Tulane Athletics

Wachs led Tulane in nearly every offensive category. He posted a .327 average, had 54 RBIs, walked and struck out 38 times, and had an OPS of 1.027. Wachs also had the most power on the team, slugging nine homers and 21 doubles. He had a 45-game on-base streak in 2026 as well.

Wachs is a right fielder who posted a fielding percentage of .963, but he was the designated hitter when Tulane played at LSU on May 5. In that game, he hit a single and RBI double off Danny Lachenmayer, and hit a two-run homer off Grant Fontenot.

Toward the end of the year, Lachenmayer and Fontenot were two of LSU's best relievers, making Wachs' stats even more impressive against them.

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