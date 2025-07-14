Top-100 LSU Baseball Signee Selected in 2025 MLB Draft by Atlanta Braves
LSU signee Briggs McKenzie has been selected by the Atlanta Braves with pick No. 127 in the 2025 MLB Draft.
McKenzie, the No. 10 rated left-handed pitcher in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with Jay Johnson's LSU Tigers as one of the top southpaws in America.
A Top-100 overall prospect in the nation, McKenzie remained a prospect Johnson and Co. kept a foot on the gas for in hopes of making it to Baton Rouge.
Now, the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has all signs pointing towards landing with the Atlanta Braves organization after being selected in Round 4.
McKenzie is the seventh LSU signee in the 2025 Recruiting Class to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
He joins Brady Ebel [Milwaukee Brewers], Jaden Fauske [Chicago White Sox], Quentin Young [Minnesota Twins], Dean Moss [Tampa Bay Rays], Landon Hodge [Chicago White Sox] and Miguel Sine Jr. [Washington Nationals].
The Perfect Game Evaluation: "Miguel Sime Jr is a 2025 RHP/1B with a 6-3 235 lb. frame from Queens Village, NY who attends Poly Prep Country Day. Big and strong physical build. Throws from a big rocker step start into a high leg raise over the rubber, off line arm action in back to a high 3/4's arm slot, pulls down hard into release, lots of variables in his delivery that can be simplified for more consistency.
"Fastball topped out at 98 mph with lots of life at times. Threw a big sweeping curveball as his breaking ball. Big arm who is still learning to throw strikes consistently but has a high ceiling if he can. Good student, verbal commitment to Louisiana State. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic."
