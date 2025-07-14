Top-Ranked Shortstop in California, LSU Baseball Signee Drafted by Minnesota Twins
LSU signee Quentin Young has been selected by the Minnesota Twins with pick No. 54 in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Young, the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the LSU Tigers as one of the program's top recruits in the class.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder has thrived as an infielder at the prep level with Major League Baseball evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.
Now, it's the Minnesota Twins organization that makes the move after selecting the versatile weapon with tremendous upside as his career progresses.
According to MLB.com, the slot value for pick No. 54 is $1.76 million.
Young is the third LSU signee in the 2025 class to be selected joining both Brady Ebel [Minnesota Twins] and Jaden Fauske [Chicago White Sox].
What will the Twins organization get in Young as he prepares for the next step in his playing career?
The MLB.com Evaluation: "The 6-foot-6 Young has a ton of projection, obvious baseball bloodlines and some loud tools. He has huge raw power that some evaluators put top-of-the-scale grades on. He has bat speed and some feel to hit, but there are some swing-and-miss concerns and trouble recognizing spin that cropped up over the summer, leading some to worry a bit about how much he’ll tap into that raw pop consistently.
"Young moves well for his size and his athleticism shows up defensively. He actually doesn’t look terrible at shortstop, his position in high school, though he’s likely to move to third if he’s going to stay on the dirt. Some think he might be best suited in right field, where a plus arm that can fire 95-mph fastballs off the mound profiles well.
"Committed to LSU, Young could provide a team with a Jayson Werth-type of toolbox if he can to a more consistent hit tool, with scouts who laud his work ethic believing he can do just that."
