Promising LSU Football DT Enters Transfer Portal Despite Previously Announcing Return

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Walter Mathis Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Thursday.

Mathis Jr. signed with the program as a Top-100 defensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with LSU winning out for his services over the likes of the Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

But the Georgia native has now revealed his intentions of entering the Transfer Portal after playing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2025 while logging nine total tackles and a pass breakup this fall.

The decision to depart Baton Rouge comes as a surprise after the LSU Tigers announced Mathis Jr. would return to the program less than five days ago.

Now, Mathis Jr. has quickly revealed that he will depart amid Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers retooling the defensive line via the Transfer Portal.

I’ve notified LSU Compliance that I will be entering my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.



I’m truly grateful to LSU, my coaches, my teammates, and the Tiger family for the opportunity — especially for trusting me to play significant snaps in the Defensive Tackle rotation as a… — Walter “Buddy” Mathis Jr. (@beastinbuddy1) January 8, 2026

Kiffin and Co. signed a pair of Top-10 defensive linemen in the free agent market this week headlines by Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign where he logged 18 total tackles and a pass breakup along a strong Clemson defensive front.

The Rome (Ga.) native spent a pair of seasons under Dabo Swinney and Co. at Clemson where he will now make his way to Baton Rouge with two years of eligibility remaining under his belt.

LSU also inked Auburn defensive lineman Malik Blocton on Thursday after the talented SEC transfer went public with a commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is fresh off of his sophomore campaign at Auburn - playing in 12 games where he compiled 18 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Across his freshman season in 2024, Blocton was a productive contributor where he suited up in 12 games with 16 tackles and four tackles for loss.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a Top-10 defensive lineman in the Transfer Portal: Malik Blocton.



The Auburn transfer logged 34 total tackles, 8.5 TFL + 2 sacks across two seasons with the Tigers.



The 6’3, 300-pounder gives LSU a second Top-10 DL transfer in the cycle.



Big move. pic.twitter.com/Rs7G5B4GqI — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 8, 2026

Now, after a pair of seasons on The Plains, Blocton will depart the Auburn Tigers in search of a fresh start with the LSU Tigers earning the signature after making things official.

The Bayou Bengals have now seen over 30 players from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with Mathis Jr. becoming the latest to do so.

The Departures [31]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jardin Gilbert: Safety

- Walter Mathis: Defensive Lineman

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: