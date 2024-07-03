All-Star Angel: Former LSU Star Angel Reese Named WNBA All-Star in Rookie Campaign

News: Former #LSU All-American Angel Reese has been named a WNBA All-Star during her rookie campaign.



The Chicago Sky star continues dominating Year 1 with All-Star honors coming in on Tuesday.



The Numbers:

13.3 PPG

11.4 RPG

1.5 steals



The double-double machine is shining. pic.twitter.com/rIg0RCfV7R