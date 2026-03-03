LSU Women's Basketball Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Earns SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Honor

BATON ROUGE, La. – On Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced its annual end-of-year conference awards which included LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley as the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and three additional Tigers named to All-SEC teams.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams both earned spots on the All-SEC First Team, while ZaKiyah Johnson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. The first and second teams consist of 10 players and the freshman team recognizes five players.

Fulwiley, who hails from Columbia, S.C., has continuously provided LSU with electric playmaking since arriving in Baton Rouge in the offseason. Through 30 regular season games, Fulwiley is averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.1 steals per contest. Fulwiley leads the team in blocks with 41, leading the SEC for players under 6-0.

She has contributed to the Tigers’ top offense, while being very active around the ball on defense, leading the team in steals with 93. Her 93 steals ranks second in the SEC and 13th nationally. With 93 steals, Fulwiley ranks third among LSU players for steals recorded in a single season. Raigyne Moncrief Louis leads the way with 107 steals during the 2016-17 season.

Fulwiley’s ability to impact the game every time she comes off the bench has been evident her entire career. Including this season, she has come off the bench in all 107 appearances except four. Fulwiley’s only start at LSU came at Vanderbilt on January 4.

SEC Sixth Woman of the Year 🙌



MiLaysia Fulwiley is the third Tiger to earn the recognition, joining Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008)! pic.twitter.com/FGTrQZnWFk — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 3, 2026

At LSU, Fulwiley has averaged four more minutes than she did at South Carolina. Her impact has been evident recently with four straight double digit scoring outputs including two 20-point games against Ole Miss (26 – career high) and Missouri (22). Fulwiley recorded her first career double-double against Missouri with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

This honor marks the second time Fulwiley has been named the Sixth Woman of the Year, joining her sophomore season with the Gamecocks. She is the third Tiger to earn the honor, joining Sylvia Fowles (2005) and Allison Hightower (2008).

Flau’jae, a native of Savannah, Ga., is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. She has been one of the vocal leaders for the sixth-ranked Tiger squad, helping LSU to 26 victories heading into the postseason, including a stretch of seven straight SEC wins that featured a 70-65 win over No. 2 Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 11. Johnson has scored in double figures for 23 contests out of 30 games played.

This honor signals the second straight season Flau’jae has been named to the All-SEC First Team.

Williams, a product of Bossier City, La., has averaged 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season. Williams is no stranger to clutch shots in her college career, and her impact on this year’s LSU team has been no different. Most notably, Williams drained a clutch three-pointer with one second on the shot clock and 1:20 left on the game clock against No. 2 Texas to ice the victory away for LSU.

Williams has scored in double figures over the last nine of 10 games since the Florida matchup. She has done so in 23 of 30 games played. Most recently, Williams tied her season high 26 points and had a career high 15 rebounds with four assists and one steal against Mississippi State.

The 26-point performance marked her second straight game with 20-plus points and her fifth this season. Williams is the first Tiger to have three straight double-doubles since Aneesah Morrow recorded three straight from March 22-28 in the 2025 postseason against San Diego State, Florida State and NC State.

Similar to Flau’jae, Williams was named to the first team for the second straight season.

ZaKiyah, a native of Shelbyville, Ky., is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school sports. At LSU, she has been one of the most versatile pieces in Coach Kim Mulkey’s arsenal. While being recruited as a perimeter player, Mulkey has used ZaKiyah in the post to get her on the floor.

She has averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and has started for the Tigers 18 times. ZaKiyah has scored in double figures in 18 outings with 30 games played. ZaKiyah is the ninth LSU player to be named to the All-SEC Freshman team.

The full award selections are below:

Scholar-Athlete – Karly Weathers, Alabama

Player – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Freshman – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Newcomer – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Defensive – Raven Johnson, South Carolina

6th Woman – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Coach – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: