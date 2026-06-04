Dream vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have dropped back-to-back games, falling to 4-4 in the 2026 season ahead of their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup opener against the Atlanta Dream.

Indiana won the Commissioner’s Cup last season, but it’s facing an uphill battle in a loaded Eastern Conference with teams like Atlanta, New York and Toronto all vying for the top spot.

After a blowout loss to Portland in its last game, Indiana is set as a small favorite at home against Angel Reese and the Dream.

Atlanta has won two games in a row and is 3-1 on the road this season, posting the fourth-best net rating in the W.

Reese, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray handled business against the Connecticut Sun in their first Commissioner’s Cup game, riding a 36-point outburst from Howard.

Can Atlanta pull off an upset on Thursday night?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup showdown in the Eastern Conference.

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dream +1.5 (-115)

Fever -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Dream: -102

Fever: -118

Total

171.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Dream vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Dream record: 6-2

Fever record: 4-4

Dream vs. Fever Injury Reports

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Damiris Dantas -- probable

Dream vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-191)

Kelsey Mitchell is shooting 34.1 percent from 3-point range this season, and she’s only cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in two of her eight games.

The Fever star is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers on just 5.5 attempts per game in 2026, way down from her 2025 numbers. Last season, Mitchell took 6.4 3s per game (making 2.5 of them), and she’s attempted over six 3s per game in three straight seasons.

So, while the volume may come back over time, I don’t love this line for Mitchell after she took five or fewer shots from deep in each of her last five games. Plus, Atlanta ranks No. 1 in the league in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage (27.3 percent).

This isn’t a great matchup for Mitchell to get back on track on Thursday.

Dream vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Atlanta to win this game:

Indiana is 3-2 at home so far in the 2026 season, but I think the Dream are being undervalued in this matchup.

Atlanta has the fourth-best net rating in the WNBA and is 5-3 against the spread so far in the 2026 campaign. Meanwhile, the Fever have fallen to seventh in the league in net rating and 10th in defensive rating in 2026.

The Dream hang their hat on the defensive end (No. 2 in defensive rating), and they’re great at defending the 3-point line, ranking No. 1 in opponent 3-point field goal percentage and opponent 3s made per game. That should be an issue for a Fever team that takes the fifth-most 3s in the W this season.

Indiana’s start to the season has been tough to figure out, and the only quality win that Caitlin Clark and company have racked up is against Golden State. Outside of that, the Fever have some questionable losses to Portland and Washington.

I think the Dream are undervalued as 1.5-point dogs in this matchup.

Pick: Dream Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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