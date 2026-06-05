Mercury vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Phoenix Mercury are looking to string two wins together when they visit the Portland Fire on Friday night.

Portland is off to a strong start in its inaugural season at 6-5, while the Mercury are struggling at 3-8.

The Mercury were favorites in two of their three wins, including Wednesday night’s victory in Seattle. However, Phoenix failed to cover the -7.5 spread in the 72-68 victory.

Portland won four of five before dropping its last game at Golden State.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Mercury vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mercury +1.5 (-105)

Fire -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mercury +110

Fire -130

Total

163.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Mercury vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): ION

Mercury record: 3-8

Fire record: 6-5

Mercury vs. Fire Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

Kahleah Cooper – Doubtful

Alyssa Thomas – Questionable

Sami Whitcomb – Out

Fire Injury Report

N/A

Mercury vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fire Best NBA Prop Bet

Emily Engstler OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (+126)

This is a good spot to back Emily Engstler from deep.

The Fire guard is averaging 1.4 threes on 3.0 attempts per game this season, going OVER 1.5 in three straight games and six of her last 10.

The reason I like this play so much, especially at plus odds, is that Phoenix allows the most three-pointers per game in the league at just a hair over 10 threes per contest.

Mercury vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

I can only look one way in this game and that is to the Fire.

Portland is hot right now and has gone 4-3 at home, while Phoenix only has three wins all season. While the Mercury are coming off one of those wins, they barely covered against a struggling Seattle squad. The Fire won’t get extinguished as easily.

Pick: Fire -130

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