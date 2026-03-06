How to Watch LSU Women's Basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in SEC Tournament Matchup

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Friday afternoon for an SEC Tournament matchup against the Okahoma Sooners with a berth to the semifinals round on the line in Greenville (S.C.).

After earning a doube-bye, Mulkey and Co. moved straight into the quarterfinals round with a date against the Sooners now locked in as both programs look to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resumés.

Both teams will face off for the fourth time in series history and the second time in the 2025-26 season. LSU won the most recent contest, 91-72, in Norman.

Oklahoma downed the Tigers in the first matchup on Dec. 7, 2019, 90-68 in Norman during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. LSU tied the series at 1-1 in 2024 with a 107-100 victory inside the PMAC before overtaking the series lead in 2025.

How to Watch:

The Tigers and Sooners will meet at 1:30 p.m. CT for quarterfinal action on ESPN with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call.

Fans can also listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

The Players to Watch: LSU Tigers Edition

The SEC announced guard MiLaysia Fulwiley as the Sixth Woman of the Year on March 3. She became the third Tiger to earn the recognition (Sylvia Fowles, 2005 & Allison Hightower, 2008). Fulwiley also became the third SEC player to earn the award twice (Liz Sherwood of Vanderbilt, 2006-07; Jennifer O’Neill of Kentucky, 2014-15).

Fulwiley ranks 3rd in the SEC and 14th nationally in steals with 93. LSU’s single season leader in steals, Raigyne Moncrief Louis finished the 2016-17 season with 107 steals in 32 games played.

With four steals against No. 3 South Carolina, Fulwiley jumped into the all-time top-10 at LSU for steals in a season, currently ranking 3rd among LSU players.

Senior Flau’jae Johnson and junior Mikaylah Williams both earned spots on the All-SEC First Team, while ZaKiyah Johnson was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

The first and second teams consist of 10 players and the freshman team recognizes five players. Flau’jae and Williams were named in consecutive seasons, while ZaKiyah was the ninth LSU freshman to be named to the all-freshman team.

The Quarterfinals Round Schedule:

Friday, March 6 - Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 1 South Carolina -- 12 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 1 South Carolina -- 12 p.m. (ESPN) Game 10: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 LSU -- 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 LSU -- 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt-- 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt-- 6 p.m. (SEC Network) Game 12: No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 3 Texas -- 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 7 - Semifinals

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 winner -- 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, March 8 -- Championship

Title game: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner -- 3 p.m. (ESPN)

