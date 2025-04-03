Five-Star LSU Women's Basketball Target, Top-Five Prospect in America Earns Honor
Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley has been named the LSWA's Outstanding Player following a dominant sophomore campaign for her prep squad.
She was also named to the LSWA 2A All-State First-Team after posting averages of 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocked shots per game while leading her squad to a state title game.
Bradley, the No. 1 rated player in Louisiana, is the top priority for Mulkey and the Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as she navigates a rigorous recruitment process.
The Bayou State star is the No. 5 overall prospect in her class with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball battling it out for her services.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
Bradley, a 6-foot-5 forward that has dominated Louisiana competition across her two seasons on the high school scene, is coming off of an impressive sophomore campaign.
She's just a few hours down the road with the Tigers utilizing the hometown sell to their advantage during the recruiting process.
It'll be a battle for the No. 1 player in Louisiana, but Mulkey doesn't swing and miss in the Bayou State after signing Mikaylah Williams, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, and Jada Richard, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU did not take a player from Louisiana in the 2025 class after electing to sign a quartet of five-star prospects in Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Bella Hines.
In the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Louisiana doesn't have a player rated in the ESPN60 to this point, but it remains early in the process.
Now, focus remains in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Bradley being the Louisiana gem that Mulkey and the Tigers are turning up the heat for.
First team
Player School Ht Cl Avg
Caroline Bradley Oak Grove 6-5 So. 20.6
Carly Meynard Menard 5-10 Jr. 21.0
Kaliyah Samuels Lafayette Christian 6-0 Sr. 19.2
Amaya Shine Rosepine 5-2 Sr. 14.0
Emani Young Oakdale 5-10 Sr. 18.0
Second team
Player School Ht Cl Avg
Stella Allison French Settlement 5-8 Jr. 19.0
Kaylee Bradley Oakdale 5-5 Sr. 13.0
Mary Louise Hagan Ouachita Christian 5-6 Sr. 14.0
Kayleigh Pierce Houma Christian 5-7 So. 18.0
Tora Savoy Midland 5-11 Jr. 11.0
