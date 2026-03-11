LSU Football Wide Receiver Target 'Super High' on Oklahoma Sooners Amid Meteoric Rise

Kaysville (Utah) Davis four-star athlete Bode Sparrow has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging this offseason after narrowing his focus to 10 schools.

Sparrow checks in as the No. 2 rated athlete in America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers fighting for his services as the coaching staff makes a push for the No. 1 prospect in Utah.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his dominant prep career.

But Sparrow has 10 schools that are piquing his interest after trimming his list this offseason with the LSU Tigers firmly in the race.

The elite offensive weapon is down to the LSU Tigers, Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Michigan Wolverines as contenders emerge.

As the coveted Utah prospect navigates his recruitment this offseason, there is one school that Sparrow is "super high on," according to Rivals: Oklahoma.

No. 2 ATH Bode Sparrow is “super high” on Oklahoma after visiting, he tells @GregBiggins⭕️



“They see me playing and contributing right away because of what I can bring.”



Read: https://t.co/cHEYVV2ZTi pic.twitter.com/Lb7bzntPMl — Rivals (@Rivals) March 10, 2026

Sparrow put his name on the map as a sophomore in 2024 where he earned Region Player of the Year after reeling in 61 catches for 994 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense. He also added 59 tackles and 9 interceptions at safety.

From there, he carried his momentum into the 2025 season as a junior with schools across America battling for his services.

"On the short list when talking about top two-way players out West. Has the talent and skill set to play safety or wide receiver in college and is a high major prospect on both sides of the ball. Upside probably highest at safety and shows instincts, ball skills and physicality," 247Sports wrote.

"Always around the football, rangy and a threat to take it back to the house if he gets his hands on it. Will fly off the hash and shows an enforcer mentality at the point of contact. Reactionary athlete who’s quick to diagnose and has a high football IQ.

"Shows excellent ball skills at receiver and the speed and burst to pick up big chunks of yards with the ball in his hands. High ceiling player who should be able to impact early in college and has an NFL upside as well."

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule: LSU Basketball Eyeing Upset Over Kentucky

Join the Community: