SEC Tournament Results: LSU Basketball Falls 87-82 to Kentucky Wildcats in Round 1

NASHVILLE, TN. – The LSU men’s basketball team fell to the ninth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 87-82, in the SEC Tournament First Round on Wednesday afternoon inside the Bridgestone Arena.

In the first half, LSU got the contest started with back-to-back jumpers. Kentucky responded with a six-point surge to claim the lead with the teams then going back and forth, tying three times and changing leads nine times.

The Wildcats held the 46-43 advantage over the Tigers heading into the break. LSU shot 16-of-33 (48.5%) from the floor, while Kentucky went 18-of-34 (52.9%).

LSU drained five treys to Kentucky’s seven. Kentucky outrebounded LSU 17-16. Both teams made six free throws.

In the second half, Kentucky pushed the momentum at the end of the half, going on a 12-1 run to pull away.

Paced by Brandon Garrison with 11 points, Kentucky went on to outscore LSU, 41-39 despite the Tigers dominating the paint with 26 points - they came up short.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

LSU made 16-of-31 (51.6%) field goals and 7-of-12 (58.3%) from the free throw line while Kentucky recorded 14-of-30 shots for 46.7 percent and two three-pointers. LSU outrebounded Kentucky 19-16.

Max Mackinnon led the Tigers in scoring with 28 points on 11-of-17 from the field to go with two treys while Michael Nwoko earned a double-double, scoring 16 points and tallying 12 rebounds. Marquel Sutton and Jalen Reece both scored 11 points.

Otega Oweh was the leading scorer for the Wildcats, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting and eight rebounds.

*This story will be updated*

The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:

Wednesday, March 11 – First Round

*All Times Eastern*

Game 1 | No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82 - FINAL

Game 2 | No. 13 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Auburn | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3 | No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Texas | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4 | No. 14 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Thursday, March 12 — Second Round

Game 5 | G1 winner vs. No. 8 Missouri | 12:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6 | G2 winner vs. No. 5 Tennessee | 3 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7 | G3 winner vs. No. 7 Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8 | G4 winner vs. No. 6 Texas A&M | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Friday, March 13 — Quarterfinals

Game 9 | G5 winner vs. No. 1 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 10 | G6 winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11 | G7 winner vs. No. 2 Alabama | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 12 | G8 winner vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 9:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, March 14 — Semifinals

Game 13 | G9 winner vs. G10 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 14 | G11 winner vs. G12 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 15 — Championship

Game 15 | G13 winner vs. G14 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

