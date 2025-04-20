Former LSU Basketball Guard, Prized Four-Star Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination

LSU transfer Tyrell Ward has committed to VCU.



The 6’6” redshirt junior wing did not suit up for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season. In 2023-24 as a sophomore Ward appeared in 31 games, averaging 9.1 points, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Also shot 41% from 3 (52/126).



