Former LSU Basketball Guard, Top-75 Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers have seen members of the 2024-25 roster depart Baton Rouge after electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
After a challenging season for the Tigers, McMahon and Co. are in the midst of reconstructing the roster to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
It's no secret the SEC has reached elite status on the hardwood after 14 of the 16 programs punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament last month.
Now, for McMahon's squad in the Bayou State, it's about getting over the hump and reaching the "Big Dance" next season.
With six departures, two former Tigers have now revealed their transfer destinations.
The First Domino: Corey Chest [Ole Miss]
Chest, one of the highest-rated prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers this season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
Now, Chest has revealed his Transfer Portal destination after garnering significant Power Four interest in the free agent market.
Following visits to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies, the decision is in.
Chest will remain in the SEC and head to Oxford after pledging to Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels program on Sunday.
The Second Domino: Vyctorius Miller [Oklahoma State]
Former Top-75 prospect Vyctorius Miller revealed a commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday night.
Miller garnered interest from the likes of the Kentucky Wildcats and other top SEC programs before signing with the Cowboys.
He's is coming off of a true freshman campaign where he averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for the Tigers.
The four-star, Top-75 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class departs after one season in Baton Rouge with McMahon and Co. unable to retain the coveted guard.
