Former LSU WBB Star Angel Reese Makes History, Dominating Rookie Campaign
Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese remains in the headlines as she continues rewriting the record books during her first season in the WNBA.
The Chicago Sky rookie became the fastest player in league history to record 20 double-doubles after tallying 19 points and 20 rebounds on Sunday night in a loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
Reese, coined the "Double-Double Queen" has been a machine on the glass this season with the Sky.
She's firmly in the Rookie of the Year race alongside Caitlin Clark with the two premier players battling it out for some hardware.
For Reese, she's in the midst of a historic rookie campaign.
The former LSU star is averaging 13.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as she carves out a role with her Chicago squad.
Reese departed Baton Rouge after two seasons with the program after leading LSU to a National Championship in 2023. Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, Reese decided to forgo her final season to begin her professional journey.
For Reese, the decision to leave LSU a year early was a difficult one, but a decision she knew she had to make:
"It was tough for me to leave LSU, but [Mulkey] talked to (head coach Teresa Weatherspoon) and she trusted T-Spoon with me. She knows it's the same. (Weatherspoon) expects a lot out of me..." Reese said after last Friday's game against the Mystics. "I'm just happy Mulkey loves me, supports me. I want people to realize Kim Mulkey loves you off the court too and she'll support you no matter what. She is like a mother to me."
In her two seasons at LSU, Reese helped propel the women’s basketball program to new heights, leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship last season. She has 61 double-doubles at LSU, trailing only Sylvia Fowles in school history.
“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two year’s we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”
