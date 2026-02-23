LSU Women's Basketball Recruiting Notebook: Kim Mulkey Eyeing America's Top Talent

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are swinging for the fences on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge eyeing the top talent in America.

After securing the No. 1 class in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Mulkey and Co. are once again looking to make a splash in this year's class with a myriad of Top-10 prospects on the program's radar.

Across the last month, the LSU Tigers have brought in multiple priority prospects to Baton Rouge for unofficial visits. What's the latest buzz on three dynamic targets that have made their way to town?

The Buzz: Three Recent LSU Visitors

Caroline Bradley: No. 1 Center in America

Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley has emerged as a priority target for Mulkey and Co. across the last three years with the coaching staff circling the No. 1 center as a critical component to the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Bradley, the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as an elite target with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball entering the race for her services.

The 6-foot-5 star comes in as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana with a myriad of offers on the list - including Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after the program made the call over the summer.

But Mulkey and the LSU staff have prioritized Bradley with the Tigers continuing to keep a foot on the gas for the gifted center.

Courtesy of Caroline Bradley's Instagram.

Mulkey and the entire LSU Tigers staff hit the road to River Ridge (La.) in December to check-in with Bradley for her matchup against John Curtis for one of the program's double-digit meetings with Bradley to this point.

LSU has also taken multiple trips up to Oak Grove across the last two years to receive face-time with Bradley while she's also made her way over to Baton Rouge on numerous occasions.

Bradley played an integral role in Oak Grove’s pursuit of a state championship last season as just a sophomore.

She averaged 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocked shots, and 2.5 assists, lifting the Lady Tigers to a 21-4 record - ultimately falling in the title game.

Kaleena Smith: No. 1 Prospect in America

Ontario Christian (Calif.) five-star point guard Kaleena Smith made her way to Baton Rouge last week for the program's blockbuster showdown against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Smith checks in as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in across her time on the prep scene as the crown jewel of the class.

The 5-foot-6 guard has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, UCONN Huskies, Tennessee Volunteers, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among several others, across her prep career.

Mulkey and the LSU program rolled out the red carpet last weekend for the top-ranked prospect in America as she continues navigating her recruitment process this season.

Kim Mulkey and the #LSU Tigers hosted the No. 1 prospect in America over the weekend: Kaleena Smith.



The 5’6 point guard out of California joined multiple Top-25 prospects in Baton Rouge across a multi-day stay.



Now, Smith has shared photos from her time in the Bayou State. pic.twitter.com/1g9dKLEqHy — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) February 16, 2026

"Smith is so smooth with the basketball in her hands. Smith's ability to make plays and dictate the pace cannot be overstated," 247Sports wrote.

"She's progressing at the rate that we had predicted based on her play last summer. Her poise and presence are at a different level than her peers.

"Smith can play out of the pick-and roll-action in a way that could be a potential separator for her at the collegiate level. Though Smith might never be large in stature, she will continue to add strength to her play."

GG Banks: No. 4 Prospect in America

Banks checks in as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs swinging for the fences as she gears up for a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 5-foot-9 guard has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, and UCLA Bruins, among several others, across her prep career.

An offer sheet that flaunts over 20 schools dishing out scholarships, the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for the elite prospect that has shined across her three seasons of prep basketball.

Courtesy of Jezelle Banks' Instagram.

Across the 2024-25 season, Banks averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for her program.

Now, as a junior, the elite prospect has once again leveled up her game with Mulkey and Co. intensifying their pursuit with a visit now in the rearview mirror after making her way to town on Sunday.

