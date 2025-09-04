SI

Angel Reese Publicly Apologizes to Sky Teammates for Critical Comments

Reese said some of the language in the Chicago Tribune article was 'taken out of context.'

Kristen Wong

Sky star Angel Reese apologized to her teammates for her critical comments in the Chicago Tribune's article.
Sky star Angel Reese apologized to her teammates for her critical comments in the Chicago Tribune's article. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sky star Angel Reese reportedly didn't receive a warm reception from her teammates about her latest comments in a Chicago Tribune article in which she bashed the state of the organization.

Reese's teammates are "unhappy about the direct attacks" and plan to address it with Reese at a team meeting, Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile reported Wednesday.

In the wake of her harsh criticisms about the team, Reese has taken a step back and publicly apologized to her Sky teammates, insisting that some parts of the article were "taken out of context."

"I don't think I'm frustrated [with the Sky organization], I probably am frustrated at myself right now," Reese said after Wednesday night's win over the Sun. "I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year, they've busted their a--, they've showed up for me through thick and thin in the locker room when nobody could see anything.

"So I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued. I just have to be better with my language because I know it's not the messenger, and understanding what I say can be taken any kind of way, so I just have to really be better and grow from this."

Reese told the Chicago Tribune that she was displeased with the Sky amid a second straight year of disappointing results. "I’m not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me."

The Sky (10-30) have been eliminated from playoff contention for the second consecutive season and face looming questions on how the franchise will build a more competitive roster this free agency. Reese added that she would consider leaving the Sky if "things don’t pan out," seemingly keeping the door open for a future exit.

"We are aware of it," Sky coach Tyler Marsh said of Reese's critical comments. "We’re addressing it in-house as currently speaking. That’s where we’ll stay right now."

