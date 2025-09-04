Angel Reese Publicly Apologizes to Sky Teammates for Critical Comments
Sky star Angel Reese reportedly didn't receive a warm reception from her teammates about her latest comments in a Chicago Tribune article in which she bashed the state of the organization.
Reese's teammates are "unhappy about the direct attacks" and plan to address it with Reese at a team meeting, Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile reported Wednesday.
In the wake of her harsh criticisms about the team, Reese has taken a step back and publicly apologized to her Sky teammates, insisting that some parts of the article were "taken out of context."
"I don't think I'm frustrated [with the Sky organization], I probably am frustrated at myself right now," Reese said after Wednesday night's win over the Sun. "I think the language is taken out of context and I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year, they've busted their a--, they've showed up for me through thick and thin in the locker room when nobody could see anything.
"So I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued. I just have to be better with my language because I know it's not the messenger, and understanding what I say can be taken any kind of way, so I just have to really be better and grow from this."
Reese told the Chicago Tribune that she was displeased with the Sky amid a second straight year of disappointing results. "I’m not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me."
The Sky (10-30) have been eliminated from playoff contention for the second consecutive season and face looming questions on how the franchise will build a more competitive roster this free agency. Reese added that she would consider leaving the Sky if "things don’t pan out," seemingly keeping the door open for a future exit.
"We are aware of it," Sky coach Tyler Marsh said of Reese's critical comments. "We’re addressing it in-house as currently speaking. That’s where we’ll stay right now."