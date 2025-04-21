Former LSU Women's Basketball Forward, Five-Star Recruit Reveals Transfer Destination
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have seen multiple members of the 2024-25 roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
After an Elite Eight loss to the UCLA Bruins, the program is working through roster reconstruction with a handful of Tigers entering the free agent market.
In April, forward Aalyah Del Rosario made the decision to depart Baton Rouge and place her name in the portal.
The former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle showed flashes during her freshman campaign with the Tigers, but was unable to take that next step in her second year.
The 6-foot-6 frontcourt piece averaged 4.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
Fast forward to this past year and Del Rosario averaged 2,0 points and 2.0 rebounds a night on 41.7 percent shooting in six minutes per game.
Now, after a stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Del Rosario has revealed her transfer destination to an SEC program: The Vanderbilt Commodores.
The former top prospect will remain in the SEC for the 2025-26 season.
LSU has seen multiple departures this offseason with Del Rosario joining a handful members of the 2024-25 roster revealing their intentions to hit the portal.
The Departures: Transfer Portal Departures
Sa'Myah Smith: Forward
LSU redshirt-sophomore Sa'Myah Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 31 after three seasons in Baton Rouge.
After suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee early in the 2023-24 season, Smith bounced back for the Kim Mulkey's program late in the Tigers' recent season.
She posted averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, but her production skyrocketed in the tournament after posting double-doubles in both the Round of 32 and Sweet 16.
Smith joined the LSU Tigers during Mulkey's second season at the helm of the program where she earned limited minutes during LSU's 2023 National Championship run.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Smith is headed to join the Virginia Cavaliers, she announced via social media last Sunday.
Last-Tear Poa: Guard
Mulkey and Co. saw veteran guard Last-Tear Poa hit the free agent market in April after a three-year stint with the Tigers.
Poa, a member of Kim Mulkey's 2023 National Championship squad, played a pivotal role for the Tigers across her trio of seasons in the Bayou State.
During the 2024-25 season, Poa appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts for LSU.
She averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists across 12.8 minutes a night while playing a role in the Tigers' run to the Elite Eight.
Poa joined LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season after transferring in from Northwest Florida State as a JUCO prospect.
Now, after a stint with Northwest Florida State and LSU, Poa has made her next move. The veteran guard has signed with the Arizona State Sun Devils, she announced via social media on Sunday.
She will look to exercise an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling the NCAA passed recently.
Jersey Wolfenbarger: Forward
Wolfenbarger entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month after spending one season with the purple and gold.
The 6-foot-5 forward recently wrapped up her first season in Baton Rouge as a rotational piece for Mulkey and the Tigers after transferring in from Arkansas.
In her first year with the program, Wolfenbarger served primarily as a backup center for LSU with averages of 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with 24 blocks in total on the season.
She played 13.2 minutes per game with nine starts after handling minutes behind both Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith.
Amani Bartlett: Forward
Bartlett will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports' Talia Goodman reported last Wednesday.
Bartlett, a reserve piece for Kim Mulkey and the Tigers during her time with the program, suited up in 17 games last season as a senior.
A member of Mulkey's first roster in the Bayou State, Bartlett became the first player to play four years under her at LSU.
Out of high school, Bartlett was labeled as the No. 3 player out of Texas by Premier Basketball and had a 93-scout grade from ESPN HoopGurlz as well.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.