LSU Baseball's Red-Hot Start Generating Unprecedented Buzz As Title Defense Rolls On

The LSU Tigers are off to their best eight-game start under head coach Jay Johnson in his five-season tenure after moving to 8-0 to open the season following three consecutive wins in Jacksonville (Fla.) this past weekend.

Once Johnson reloaded the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal last summer, it set the stage for the defending National Champions to make a statement once again in 2026 with the Tigers doing just that so far.

“We’ve done a great job these first 10 days. We were behind opening day and came back and won. Won a very close game in game two," Johnson said. "Since then, we’ve dominated most of the games, comeback fashion on Friday, but by the end won by seven.

"I like how important it is to them, how they’re choosing the decisions they’re making to compete in the game and in their plan. When you have players of these guys’ caliber doing that, it’s very advanced for this age group. I just want them to continue to do that.”

Now, after an 8-0 start with balance from top-to-bottom, the Bayou Bengals have America's attention once again. What's the buzz?

Overall Record: 8-0

Last Week’s Results (5-0)

Feb. 16 (Mon.) – KENT STATE (W, 10-7)

Feb. 18 (Wed.) – NICHOLLS (W, 12-1 – 7 innings)

Feb. 20 (Fri.) – vs. Indiana (W, 14-7)

Feb. 21 (Sat.) – vs. Notre Dame (W, 9-4)

Feb. 22 (Sun.) – vs. UCF (W, 11-0 – 7 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

Feb. 24 (Tue.) – McNEESE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Feb. 27 (Fri.) – DARTMOUTH, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Feb. 28 (Sat.) – NORTHEASTERN, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 1 (Sun.) – DARTMOUTH, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

March 2 (Mon.) – NORTHEASTERN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Tigers Update

• LSU posted five wins in five games last week to improve to 8-0 on the season … the 8-0 record marks the best eight-game start for coach Jay Johnson in his five-season LSU tenure … the 8-0 mark is also LSU’s best through eight games since the 2019 team also began its season 8-0.

• LSU claimed the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic title last weekend with three straight wins in Jacksonville, Fla., over Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF … the Tigers hit .388 (40-for-103) as a team in the tournament with seven doubles, one triple and three home runs … LSU outscored its opponents, 34-11, in the three contests in Jacksonville.

• The LSU pitching staff recorded a 2.88 ERA in 25.0 innings of work in the Live Like Lou Jax Classic with 11 walks and 31 strikeouts in three games … opponents hit just .211 against LSU pitching in the three-game weekend event.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown led LSU to five wins in five games last week, batting .440 (11-for-25) with one double, two homers, eight RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. He helped lead LSU to the Live Like Lou Classic title over the weekend, batting .400 (6-for-15) in three games with four RBI, four runs and one steal. Brown blasted two homers in Monday’s win over Kent State, giving him back-to-back two-homer games after he also launched two dingers last Sunday versus Milwaukee.

• Right-hander William Schmidt was named the MVP of the Live Like Lou Jax College Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., after he fired 5.0 shutout innings on Sunday to defeat UCF and clinch the tournament title for LSU. Schmidt limited UCF to no runs on three hits in 5.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches, 57 for strikes, and he retired nine of the first 10 batters that he faced.

• Designated hitter/outfielder Mason Braun batted .500 (5-for-10) in five games last week with one homer, five RBI and four runs. His first career collegiate homer came in Monday’s win over Kent State, a three-run blast in the second inning that gave LSU a 4-0 lead. Braun was 3-for-3 in Friday’s victory over Indiana in the Live Like Lou College Classic, driving in two runs and scoring once.

• First baseman Zach Yorke hit .421 (8-for-19) in five games last week with two homers, eight RBI and seven runs … his three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday versus Indiana erased a 5-4 deficit and highlighted a nine-run LSU outburst in the frame.

• Second baseman Seth Dardar batted .417 (5-for-12) in five games last week with three doubles, four RBI and five runs … he also walked nine times, posting a .636 on-base percentage for the week.

