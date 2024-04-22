LSU WBB: LSU Transfer Janae Kent Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU guard Janae Kent made the decision to depart the program after one season in Baton Rouge.
Now, she's quickly found a new home in the SEC after announcing her intentions to transfer to Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-1 guard from Oak Forest, Illinois was a former four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle who was a key piece to LSU's No. 1 recruiting class featuring Angelica Velez, Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams.
Now, both guards have entered the portal with Velez and Kent set to depart Baton Rouge.
In her freshman campaign, Kent averaged 1.6 points per game, playing sparingly during her lone season under Kim Mulkey.
It's no secret the LSU roster was loaded with talent during the 2023-24 season after the Tigers brought in America's No. 1 recruiting class headlined by SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams and transfers Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith.
Now, Kent has found her new home in order to seek immediate playing time and compete in a challenging Southeastern Conference.
LSU will be in the market for a point guard this offseason with the trio of Van Lith, Velez and Kent announcing their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Van Lith, who will exercise her COVID year to play a fifth season of college basketball, will be taking her talents to TCU for her final season. She believes she is a "pro-type" player and has intentions of boosting her draft stock during the 2024-25 season.
“You have to kind of look at what type of player you are,” Van Lith said. “There’s some people that have to capitalize in college because they’re not a pro-type player. Their likability is going to stay in college. And I think for me, that’s not the case. I’m a pro-type player. The deals will follow, like Angel said. The one downfall is visibility. And the amount of times we play on ESPN and ABC and all these major television channels, that becomes a lot less when you go to the WNBA where it’s at right now. You’re not going to be in the media as much, but from a brand aspect, as long as you do what you need to do and keep up that part of your life, then brands, they’re going to follow you when you go to the league.”
Now, moving forward, LSU will be pushing to add a point guard via the free agency market with a pair of transfers set to visit campus this month.
LSU Country will have the latest on the Tigers' Transfer Portal push over the next few weeks as they look to assemble another championship caliber roster.
