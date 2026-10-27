LSU Cannot Afford to Waste the Momentum It Has Built Before Facing Alabama

For the first time in weeks, LSU looks like the team many expected to see when Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

After an inconsistent start to the season, the Tigers have responded with two convincing victories, including Saturday's 38-17 road win over Auburn. The performance followed a 31-0 shutout of Mississippi State, giving LSU some much-needed momentum heading into its bye week.

But momentum means little if it doesn't translate into continued success.

LSU's Offense Is Finally Finding Its Rhythm

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Alabama coming to Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7, LSU has an opportunity to take control of Kiffin's first season. The Tigers have demonstrated what their offense is capable of, but maintaining that level of production against stronger competition will determine whether their recent improvement is a true testament to thier growth.

As LSU's dominant victory over Auburn demonstrated, the pieces are beginning to come together. Now, the Tigers must ensure the win becomes a turning point rather than an isolated high point.

Perhaps the most encouraging development from LSU's recent success has been the improvement of quarterback Sam Leavitt and the offense surrounding him.

Against Auburn, Leavitt completed 32 of 45 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns, helping LSU accumulate 552 yards of total offense.

The Tigers also received a breakout performance from Jackson Harris, who caught nine passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. His 70-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter highlighted an offense that has become increasingly dangerous through the air.

Those performances are particularly encouraging considering the questions surrounding LSU's offensive consistency earlier in the season.

The Tigers struggled to maintain drives and capitalize on opportunities during their losses, but the past two weeks have offered a different picture.

LSU's passing attack has become more efficient, its receivers are finding separation, and Leavitt appears increasingly comfortable operating Kiffin's system.

The return of tight end Trey'Dez Green has also provided another reliable option in the passing game. Green caught a touchdown against Auburn after missing time with an injury, adding another dimension to an offense that is beginning to find its identity.

Before the Auburn matchup, LSU's offensive development and Green's return were among the biggest factors to watch.

Saturday's performance demonstrated why.

However, the Tigers cannot assume those improvements will automatically carry over against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide will present a different challenge, and LSU must continue developing the chemistry and execution that have fueled its recent success.

The Bye Week Comes at a Critical Time

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU enters its bye week with a 6-2 record and renewed confidence, but the timing presents an interesting challenge.

An additional week of preparation can benefit a team dealing with injuries and inconsistencies. It can also disrupt the rhythm of an offense that has finally begun playing its best football.

For Kiffin and his coaching staff, the objective should be straightforward: preserve what is working while correcting the mistakes that could prove costly against Alabama.

That means continuing to develop Leavitt's connection with his receivers, improving execution in critical situations and ensuring the Tigers remain focused despite their recent success.

Interestingly, Kiffin addressed a similar concern before LSU's matchup with Auburn.

Following Auburn's upset victory over Georgia, Kiffin discussed the challenges teams face after emotional wins.

"No, that's a real thing. Relief syndrome is real," Kiffin said. "It doesn't mean we're going to win this week and we're going to lose, but that is a real thing; it's a real challenge."

Kiffin also pointed to the outside attention players receive following impressive performances.

"You start to be told how great you are when you have those wins," Kiffin said.

His comments, detailed in LSU's preparation for Auburn following the Tigers' upset of Georgia, now carry particular relevance for his own team.

LSU cannot afford to become complacent after consecutive victories.

The Tigers must approach their bye week with the same urgency that helped them regain momentum in the first place.

Alabama Will Show How Much LSU Has Actually Improved

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) waits for the snap against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beating Mississippi State and Auburn was an important step, but neither victory guarantees LSU has corrected the problems that contributed to its earlier losses.

Alabama presents a considerably greater test.

The Tigers have demonstrated their ability to move the football against their recent opponents, but maintaining that production against a more demanding opponent will require another level of consistency.

LSU must protect Leavitt, avoid unnecessary penalties and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The Tigers must also continue getting contributions from their supporting cast rather than relying exclusively on a handful of explosive plays.

Defensively, LSU has reasons to be encouraged.

The Tigers held Auburn to just 270 yards of total offense, including 66 rushing yards, demonstrating their ability to control the line of scrimmage and limit opportunities for opposing offenses.

That physicality was a major point of emphasis entering the matchup, particularly against Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown.

As previously examined in LSU's defensive matchup against Auburn, controlling the line of scrimmage and limiting yards after contact were essential to the Tigers' success.

Those fundamentals will become even more important against Alabama.

The Tigers have enough talent to compete, but talent alone has never been their biggest issue.

Consistency has.

For Kiffin, the opportunity to control the trajectory of his first season is still there.

LSU just has to make sure it doesn't waste it.

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