Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Extend Offer to Top-10 Forward in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason with a focus on building the roster for the long haul.
After signing a trio of newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal, the LSU staff is now on the road traveling across America to check in with priority targets.
The Tigers have made their way to multiple travel ball tournaments to evaluate the top prospects with offers now being dished out.
Over the last week, Mulkey and Co. have extended scholarships to a handful of recruits on the program's radar.
Now, the latest offer is out with LSU offering Minot (N.D.) four-star power forward Leelee Bell on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 forward has quickly become one of the hottest names in the market on the Adidas Circuit with the top programs extending scholarships.
LSU, Indiana, Arizona State, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Kansas and Wake Forest, among several others, have entered the mix this offseason.
Bell is the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 7 power forward in America.
Mulkey and Co. are now in the mix as the most recent offer as they look to build out the frontcourt for the future.
The 247Sports Evaluation on Bell: "Bell has the size and stature to be a factor at multiple positions in the front court. She's willing to get downhill to attack and look to score. Bell's ability to score the basketball and help rebound is a major plus. Bell is comfortable facing the basket to score the basketball.
"She will shoot the 3-pointer, attack left into a midrange or take the basketball all the way to the rim. When Bell gets in her bag offensively, there aren't 5-7 prospects at her position who are more proficient at getting to their spot to score."
Bell is one of multiple prospects to receive an offer from the LSU Tigers as of late with the staff extending a scholarship to 2027 star Eve Long.
The Recent Offer: Eve Long [2027 Forward]
Mulkey and Co. extended a scholarship to Olathe (Kan.) four-star forward Eve Long out of Olathe South High School, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.
Long, the No. 11 rated prospect in America, is coming off of a standout season on the prep scene after reeling in multiple offers.
The 6-foot-3 post presence has hauled in scholarships from the likes of Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan and North Carolina, among several others.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix with the program handing out an offer on Monday.
It's a pivotal stretch for Mulkey and the LSU Tigers as they quickly look to enter the mix with a myriad of prospects on their radar.
