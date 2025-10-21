Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Five-Star Target Reveals Commitment Decision
Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King five-star center Olivia Vukosa has committed to Geno Auriemma and the UCONN Huskies, she revealed on Tuesday.
The No. 1 center in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle chose Auriemma and Co. over the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Texas Longhorns, among others, down the stretch.
“I definitely want a family environment,” Vukosa told Rivals of what she was lookig for in a school. “I want to walk on campus and feel relaxed, not feel really congested. I want to feel focused.
"I also really need that family atmosphere – having a staff that I can go up to and say I need help with something instead of going to my parents. They won’t be there all the time. I’d rather have a close-knit family kind of team.”
For Vukosa, the staff at UCONN made the 6-foot-4 center feel at home with a recent visit to campus finalizing her decision to shut things down during her senior campaign.
“I mean, everyone knows Geno [Auriemma], so he’s a very mellow guy, but we talk pretty frequently,” Vukosa said. “I also talk to Morgan Valley a lot too, and Chris Dailey. They’re all great people.”
What are the Huskies getting in the top-ranked big in the country?
"Vukosa has a polished skill set for an interior player. Her game and style of play are different from any other interior prospect in high school basketball this upcoming season. Vukosa is not afraid to step out and shoot the jumper with consistent range to the 3-point line given her age," according to 247Sports.
"She can turn over either shoulder to post and score. At this stage in her game, she appears to be comfortable both with her back to the basket and facing up."
Kim Mulkey and Co. will keep a foot on the gas in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a pair of coveted tatgets remaining on the radar - with the Tigers trending for a top target.
The Name to Know: Lola Lampley
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star prospect Lola Lampley made her way to Baton Rouge this month for a multi-day stay with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.
Lampley, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Kansas Jayhawks, among several others, across her prep career as her rise in the 2026 cycle continues.
The 6-foot-2 power forward was originally down to five schools in the spring with Florida State, UCLA, Duke, Mississippi State and North Carolina State making the cut, but an offer from the LSU Tigers quickly shook up her process.
After Mulkey and Co. dished out an offer to Lampley in May, the LSU Tigers jumped firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in America.
Lampley impressed on the travel ball circuit this past offseason with the LSU coaching staff checking in on multiple occasions for the highly-touted recruit.
“Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood,” 247Sports' Brandon Clay wrote. “She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months. Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique.”
