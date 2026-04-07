Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Commitment From No. 1 Center in America

Oak Grove (La.) five-star center Caroline Bradley is Baton Rouge bound after revealing a commitment to Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers on Monday night.

Bradley checks in as the No. 1 center in America with the LSU coaching staff now landing a headliner in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after the Bayou State star went public with a decision.

The 6-foot-5 prospect is the top-ranked recruit in Louisiana and a Top-10 overall player in the country with Mulkey and the LSU Tigers securing a missing piece to the puzzle.

Bradley chose the hometown Tigers over the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others.

“The support that goes into women’s basketball is unlike any in the country,” Bradley told TigerBait. “When you have an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than yourself, such as a program like LSU, you can’t really put into words what it means.”

The elite prospect has evaluators salivating at the potential she attains with her physical tools sitting atop her peers across her prep career.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 1 center in America: Caroline Bradley.



The 6’5 prospect checks in as the No. 1 recruit in Louisiana with Kim Mulkey once again striking gold The Boot.



One of the highest-rated prospects of the Mulkey Era.



Massive get. pic.twitter.com/GhwehhNHgZ — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 7, 2026

"Bradley has the size on the interior that makes it difficult for high school prospects to keep her off the glass on either end of the court," 247Sports wrote.

"She is comfortable playing through contact. In due time, look for her to become increasingly aware of where potential double teams are coming from, allowing her to make passes to open shooters in real time. For a young prospect with her size, Bradley moves well from side to side while maintaining a consistent pace of play."

Bradley is coming off of a junior campaign with averages of 27.0 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 2.4 assists per game on her way to earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors across the 2025-26 season.

Now, Mulkey and Co. land their crown jewel in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Bradley making her commitment official on Monday night amid an aggressive pursuit from the coaching staff in Baton Rouge.

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